Griezmann at the Olympics, France will avoid a crisis with Mbappé

Antoine Griezmann has made it known that he really wants to play in the Paris Olympic Games with Thierry Henry’s team. And the Atlético de Madrid striker has reason to believe so.

The 2024 Olympics are upon us and we are starting to think about who will be the three players over the age of 23 to compete with the France team. Because there are many in our country who want to participate in this competition in which the Blues will be among the favourites. We know Kylian Mbappé is applying for a place in Thierry Henry’s squad, even if he signs for Real Madrid. And on Tuesday, in Le Monde, Antoine Griezmann also admitted that he dreamed of wearing the French jersey during the Paris Olympic Games. While Thierry Henry should think about his group, and negotiate with the clubs concerned, Dave Appadu believes that if the Olympic coach keeps Mbappé, he will have no choice but to keep Griezmann as well.

Mbappé and Griezmann are no options for France

On the set of L’Equipe du Soir, the France-football journalist discusses the situation and thinks that the absence of the Atlético de Madrid striker could cause an earthquake in the French team. ” I think Antoine Griezmann will go to the Olympic games with France, because he will be the first political choice. He is still someone who was not given the captain’s armband which came to him somewhat naturally after the departure of Hugo Lloris. He didn’t get it and I think it was too hard to swallow. If on top of that Kylian Mbappé goes to the Olympics and you don’t place him, even though we know he has a real best side, I think that would be too much. In my opinion, they have to take it », Confide Dave Appadu on this topic which will be very sensitive. Until Florentino Perez decided not to let Kylian Mbappe participate in the Olympics.