Lesser known powers of onion on health

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, the saying goes. But this fruit is not the only one with numerous health benefits. In a video posted on TikTok, Dr. Poonam Desai, an emergency physician, extols the benefits of the vegetable, which is also a spice. To stay healthy, he recommends eating… onions, confirms the New York Post.

“Onions contain a substance called quercetin. The latter provides powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits.“, assures Dr. Poonam Desai. This organic compound belongs to the flavonoid family.”Rich in antioxidants, this compound strengthens the immune system and promotes cell protection. Quercetin also exhibits antihistamine, anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties.“, the details of the laboratory concerned.

Which onion should you favor? “Red onions have more quercetin than white or yellow, so I chose to eat red onions.“, explains Dr. Desai. And to finish: “If you cook onions, it reduces the level of quercetin in onions. So I chose to eat my onions raw to maximize the health benefits“

Apple and green tea

To get all the benefits, Dr. Desai details the proper way to consume it: “The outer layers contain more quercetin than the inner layers. So the next time you pick onions, pick red onions, try eating them raw and try to eat the outer layers.“

This natural compound is the subject of much research and is often used in nutrition to help calm an overactive histamine response in the immune system, explained registered dietitian nutritionist Jenna Volpe as quoted by Fox News. To get the benefits of Quercetin, you can drink green tea or even eat apples and berries.