Press opinions are divided on Ubisoft’s pirate game

Skull and bonesThe new game from Ubisoft was released after many delays, and the press is very mixed about it.

If Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Convinced players and critics at the beginning of the year, we could hardly expect that Ubisoft would receive such unanimous support a month later, with one of its most fragile projects. Indeed, after seven years of chaotic production, turbulent Skull and bones It was finally released on February 16. And as recent Ssuicide Squad: Kill the Justice LeagueOpinions are very subtle.

And it’s not surprising. We are dealing with two very similar cases here. No GAAS (Games as a Service) is sold at full price, like Blockbusters, although their interest is conditional on additional paid content being offered in the future. This means that large costs are expected for games whose merits are relevant and on which the press is strongly divided. Newspaper.

What’s beautiful on the horizon?

Hoist high!

Try strict guidelines : “Skull and Bones holds its promise of adventure on the high seas. If the game focuses a little more on its naval battle mechanics, it’s no less exciting. Although slightly more focused on grinding, Skull and Bones should still offer hours of content (…) to those looking to navigate its waters.“

Jeuxvideo.com : “If not the ultimate pirate game, Skull and Bones is a good naval war game with arguments that will make you want to get involved. So no, here, there are no third-person action stages: the adventure takes place almost exclusively on the waves, and once the element of surprise passes, the qualities of Ubisoft’s service game are revealed. (…) In short, a good surprise, far from the shipwreck that some saw on the horizon.“

IGN : “Skull and Bones isn’t the successor to Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag that many seem to want (…), but the maritime RPG we finally got is surprisingly good. (…) Hopefully some of these gaps can be filled by the waves of content already planned in its ambitious, fast-approaching roadmap. For now, this maiden voyage is a good start.“

Naval battles at the heart of the game

Entertainment Geekly : “With its visually stunning world, engaging gameplay mechanics and the promise of evolving content, Skull and Bones is off to a strong start. However, the true measure of its longevity will be how well it adapts to the perilous waters of game development.“

PC Gaming : “The combination of perfectly enjoyable naval battles with shallow game-play content, Skull and Bones, is excellent, stuck in the claustrophobic dimensions of what the forces of industry allow it to be.”

GAMES.CH : “While Skull & Bones is far from the worst game ever made, it completely fails to live up to its vision of being a legendary pirate game. Instead, it plays into every current gaming trend, from crafting to battle passes to bland storytelling that leaves no stone unturned. “

Be careful not to drown on the way

GGRecon : “There are brief moments in Skull and Bones where I can see some vestiges of passion. Everything else is work. However, this was predictable given the game’s development delays and issues. But still it is disappointing.“

PCGamesN : “Skull and Bones promised us the pirate game of our dreams, but fell far short with a fairly weak storyline, lack of identity, and gameplay that hovered between frustrating and boring.”

PC Invasion : “Rather than a ruthless pirate game, Skull & Bones is a high-seas raider game that keeps on tripping. We sincerely hope that future seasons will transform it into a game that is not limited to just a few naval battles.“

Plan to survive

for the moment, Metacritic approved Press rating of 64/100 Skull and bones. More than average Suicide Squad (and his score of 60/100) which still appears to be Triple A’s biggest disappointment at the start of 2024. If the professional criticism isn’t devastating and doesn’t confirm total doom for Ubisoft’s game, it’s still generally depressed by its suppressed potential. Blame it on the gameplay, obviously Also focused on naval battles And gentle service game structure.

A more or less predictable result when you consider the apparently grueling journey the developers took to deliver the game. It remains to be seen whether, commercially, Ubisoft’s Frigate will hold up to the wave. Because if the company wants Make your game’s huge budget profitable (Approximately $120 million Kotaku), it would be in his interest to renew his interest for the long term, thus Sea of ​​Thieves. Or even drastically improve it based on the model No Man’s Sky. In any case, it takes effort to keep players’ attention (and money).