Predator Hunting Grounds: PlayStation Exclusive Comes to Xbox Series X|S! | Xbox

Developed by IllFonic and initially published by Sony, Predator: Hunting Grounds is preparing to debut on Xbox Series Development as an editor.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is back and coming to Xbox Series X|S

Henceforth, Predator: Hunting Grounds Edition will be carried out by IllFonic in partnership with 20th Century Games to revive the game which has been abandoned for many years already. If you’ve never heard of it, it’s an asymmetrical multiplayer shooter in which players play as a member of a commando or the famous Predator.

Apparently, the terrifying creature takes advantage of sophisticated alien weaponry to track down the commandos, while the humans must complete missions in groups of four and join helicopters while defending themselves with only terrestrial weapons.

So, later this year and in 2025, after patch 2.49 in April, players will be able to find a ton of new features:

  • DLC Content: New Predators will be available in Winter 2024 and Spring 2025
  • Balance correction
  • Game support on PlayStation 5

More interestingly, the game will debut on the Xbox Series X|S later this year, even though the game was originally published by PlayStation!

While waiting for Predator: Hunting Grounds to be released on Xbox Series X|S, you can already play it on PC, PlayStation 4 and apparently PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility.

