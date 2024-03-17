Powerball winning numbers from today’s drawing, 03/16/24: $600 million jackpot

Did you buy a ticket? Find out below if your ticket makes you happy Today’s Powerball Jackpot Winner!.

Today, March 16 are the winning Powerball numbers

Find the Powerball and Double Play numbers below:

winning numbers : 12, 23, 44, 57, and 61

: 12, 23, 44, 57, and 61 Powerball : 5

: 5 Power play multiplier digit: 2x

The winning numbers in Double play Were: 9, 11, 13, 29 and 69. Powerball was: 12.

Where and when to watch the Powerball draw live?

Powerball drawing times will depend on your location:

Central Time CDT: 9:59 p.m

9:59 p.m East Coast Time (ET): 10:59 p.m

10:59 p.m Pacific Time (PT): 8:59 p.m

should Watch the draw live Powerball? Perfect because you can follow it live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday on the lottery’s official website. If you want to watch the next draw live, click here. And if you want to follow it on television, keep in mind that the channel will depend on your state or location.

How much do Powerball tickets cost?

Buying Powerball tickets is very easy and cheap; You can also from different states and countries of the USA. Each line of A Powerball costs $2. If you include other options eg The power play, tickets cost $3. In turn, tickets can include many lines and different game options, which can increase the price.

He Online price More than buying into a fixed establishment, however, it has the advantage that You can participate from anywhere in the world. In case of playing with multiplier The power playThe cost increases by one dollar, but it offers the advantage that, if you win, the prize increases up to 10 times. There are nine ways to win prizes in Powerball.

All prizes except the Grand Prize have a fixed cash amount. in CaliforniaPrize payout amounts are mutual and are calculated by sales and volume winning tickets.

How late can I purchase Powerball tickets?

Deadline for Buy Powerball tickets It varies by state, so don’t wait until the last minute. Deadline is 9:59 p.m. on drawing day in New Jersey; While in New York it is 10 pm