Argentina raised its conflict with the Maduro regime to the United Nations

Relations between Argentina and Venezuela have reached a real breaking point this week. What started as a struggle over that Disputes over airspace boundaries It has become complicated after officials of both governments made strong statements.

The crisis between the two countries, a milestone in the history of relations between Argentina and Venezuela, will very soon reach the Organization of Nations (UN), as the government of President Javier Milli prepares a document with demands to the international organization against the regime. of Nicolás Maduro, after the veto of Argentine planes to fly over Venezuelan airspace. The decision comes in response to Argentina’s permission to the United States to take an Iranian aircraft detained in its territory from June 2022.

Last January, the Argentine government allowed the United States to take possession of an aircraft that had been in the Buenos Aires region for nearly two years. Local media They did not envision the enormous diplomatic chaos Which will trigger this situation. It was also announced this Wednesday that Argentina has decided to condemn Venezuela and Iran for human rights violations also before the UN next Tuesday in the framework of the Human Rights Council to be held in Geneva.

A broken approach

Ironies of fate: Exactly one year ago, in March 2023, former Argentine President Alberto Fernandez struck a bilateral trade agreement with his then Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro. The bilateral agreement covers sectors like agriculture, medicine and chemicals. A trade agreement between the two countries It also included agricultural exploitation Part of Argentine territory by Venezuela, in addition to Venezuelan investments in methanol and urea of ​​Argentine origin. Within the framework of the same program, the export of drugs from laboratories of Argentine origin to Venezuela was established, which will clearly affect the escalation of the diplomatic conflict between the two countries.

The agreement sealed between Fernández and Maduro exactly a year ago aimed to double the level of commercial interaction between the two nations, transforming Venezuela into a strategic partner for Argentina. Argentina’s delivery of the Venezuelan-Iranian aircraft to the United States has changed the terms of diplomatic relations between the two countries, as well as commercial opportunities between them.

It should be remembered that the air ban imposed by Venezuela affects not only the Albiceleste flag airline Aerolineas Argentinas, but all airlines, as it forces them to change their routes and consume more fuel, which Some will increase the price of plane tickets. Argentina overtook Venezuela this year to become the country with the highest inflation in the world. And what was a business partner until weeks ago, has now apparently become a diplomatic enemy in a conflict that has just begun.