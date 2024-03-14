Postman accused of not voting early for special Senate election in 2022

Four postmen were arrested this morning for failing to deliver 40 early votes Active voters in San Juan who will participate in this 2022 Special Election Who sought to fill the vacancy Henry Newman In the Senate

The defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on March 7 Christian Benny Diaz Nieves (Postal Transport Technician), Jonathan David Javier Pinango (Urban Transport Assistant 1), Michael Negron Cabrera (Urban Transport Assistant 1) and MARIA DE LURDES MARTINEZ GARRIGA (Postal Carrier).

“He abused the trust placed in him to perform tasks of the highest public interest,” said the second in command of the federal prosecutor’s office. HECTOR RAMIREZ CARBOAt a press conference.

“Although it is a job that must be done, I am not happy that we are looking for public servants who do not have the confidence of the people,” he lamented for his part. Joseph GonzalezHead of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, in English) in Puerto Rico.

Employed by four people US Postal Service (USPS), denoted by Act individually And not as part of a scheme or conspiracy to affect a special election, the feds said. That is to say, “they did not act in conscious and general agreement” nor interfered in the results of the election, but only “whether through laziness or some other cause.” They have not done their duty The federal government will deliver ballots to active voters, Ramirez Carbo mentioned.

If found guilty, they could face up to five years in jail. ( Archive )

Although individual cases, the four indictments agree that each “knowingly and unlawfully delayed and did not deliver election mail to active voters residing in Puerto Rico.”

If any scheme is identified during the continuation of the federal investigation, the quartet will be properly charged, Ramirez Carbo assured.

“Although postal employees are known for their integrity, there are some of these employees who have decided to ignore their federal functions” commented the agent Michelle PerezFrom the Office of the Inspector General.

In the case of Diaz Nieves, it is alleged that he did not deliver 22 emails containing early votes in the Leopoldo Figueroa condominium, while Negron Cabrera, allegedly, did not deliver one in Parcelas Falu and Martínez Garriga stopped receiving five in the Villa urbanization area. . The three apparently committed the crime on August 5, 2022. For his part, Javier Pinango is accused of not casting 12 votes in the urbanization of Villa Prades on August 6, 2022. All locations are in San Juan.

When the absence of four postmen was found The votes were returned to the State Election Commission (CEE), whose staff filed the complaint.

“We are in an election year and it is important that every citizen can exercise their right to vote,” Gonzalez said. “Voting allows people to have a voice in decisions that affect their lives and their communities. Without the right to vote, marginalized groups can be excluded from the political process, perpetuating inequality and injustice. So, equal access is crucial, and that’s why we have this option of receiving ballots by post,” he recalled.

“We want to send a very clear message. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office will not relinquish its efforts to investigate or prosecute corruption cases and will not tolerate abuse of public office by federal employees. It is especially disgraceful when people who occupy positions of public trust use their positions illegally and irresponsibly and who use them for their own benefit,” said Ramírez Carbo.

The federal prosecutor mentioned that among the explanations given by those arrested for failure to comply with the delivery was that The residences were reportedly deserted Or their addresses were wrong. However, the official denied this statement with assurance 40 electors have active and valid residence in the EEC.

“According to the information revealed by the investigation, these people were (and lived) eligible voters at the addresses of the State Election Commission,” expressed Ramirez Carbo. first hour.

The defendants will attend their first court hearing today before federal judge Gisele Lopez Soler. If found guilty, They can be imprisoned for up to five years.