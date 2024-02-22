Porto thrash Arsenal on gong – C1 – 8th – FC Porto-Arsenal (1-0)

FC Porto 1-0 Arsenal

Goal: Galeno (90E+4) for dragons

The Stade du Dragon was expecting a wild match between the playful teams, and it was accompanied by serious concreting. A situation fortunately resolved by Galeno’s crampons in the final moments (1-0). As with all these eighth matches, the show wasn’t quite there. A close game which, apart from the defensive organization of the two teams, highlighted the complete lack of initiative of the 22 players. We then had to wait until the half hour mark to find something to talk about. Francisco Concecio’s cross actually found Galeno at the far post, whose right-footed volley hit David Raya’s post before the ball rebounded. Brazilian, unable to frame (23E). On the London side, only William Saliba’s uncrossed header from Bukayo Saka’s corner was worth mentioning (37E). Eventually the only shot on target during this opening 45 minutes came late in the first period, the work of Evanilsson, with a cross shot caught by Raya (40).E).

Galeno Light

After returning from the locker room, Evanilsson’s lack of success was countered by a good return from Declan Rice (66), after his tense recovery on the penalty spot and excellent work by Pepe in the right lane.E). Then complete the boring, up to the added time. Left alone in midfield, Galeno took the time to adjust his ball, placing a far curl into the net to Raya’s left. (1-0, 90E+4) and close the icon. Very little is seen in this meeting Gunners The Emirates will have to take the lead at all costs to hope to qualify. They have no choice anyway.

FC Porto (4-2-3-1) : Diogo Costa – Joao Mario, Pepe, Ottavio, Wendell (Eustaquio, 90E) – Alan Varela, Nico Gonzalez (Jaime, 81E) – Francisco Conceiso (Borges, 85E), Pepe, Galeno – Evenilson (Martinez, 85E). Coach : Sergio Concessio.

Arsenal (4-3-3) : Raya – White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kivier – Odegaard, Rice, Havertz – Saka, Trossard (Jorginho, 74E), Martinelli. Coach : Mikel Arteta.

Napoli and Barca neutralize each other