“I spent 20 days bleeding and vomiting”: Goncalo Ramos (PSG) looks back on the virus and infection that affected him in December
Goncalo Ramos (22 years old), in good condition in 2024, called up with Portugal for the matches against Sweden (Thursday) and Slovenia (Tuesday March 26), (6 goals in all competitions since January), gave an interview to the daily Portuguese. Record. If the PSG striker mainly talked about the selection and his former club, Benfica, he also talked about his adaptation to PSG and the virus that turned into an infection that affected him in December 2023.
“I had a difficult month. I started with a virus which then turned into a colon infection. I spent 20 days bleeding and vomiting, unable to eat and with a high fever »Parisian No. 9 described. “ I went to the hospital four or five times and was put on a drip. I lost eight kilos and, during the adaptation period in France, adding this tragedy did not help. »
“Then I had to gain weight again in preparation for January, which is not easy. I was a little lucky because it’s a quiet month in terms of competitions, but it was hard to get back into the rhythm after losing so much weight. I started on the 10th of December and didn’t train until the 21st. I had another concussion over Christmas, went to hospital and ‘resumed training at 100%’ until I came back on the 30th. He accepted. The Portuguese played just one minute during the month against Metz (3-1) on 17 December.
