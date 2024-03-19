Porn star Stormi Daniels has shared her version of her alleged sexual relationship with Trump

This is a testimony that does not please Donald Trump in the middle of the presidential campaign in the United States. American porn star Stormy Daniels gives her version of an alleged 2006 sexual affair with the former president in a documentary airing Monday, an affair that will lead to her criminal trial in New York in April.

film mischievous Peacock on the streaming platform (NBCUniversal Group) tells the story of Stephanie Clifford for almost two hours, thanks to a montage of interviews and archive images. The former stripper and pornographic actress, nicknamed Stormy Daniels, became a celebrity due to the legal and political consequences of a brief affair with Donald Trump, which the latter denies.

A $130,000 transfer?

“When I met Trump (in 2006), he told me he never wanted to be president,” says Stephanie Clifford in an excerpt from the documentary directed by Sarah Gibson and produced by Erin Lee Carr, who has already written a film about the singer Britney. . spear “But then Trump won the Republican Party nomination for the 2016 presidential election” and “that’s when the shit really started,” breathes the woman born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, just 45 years ago.

“I just had to sign a piece of paper to be silent,” she continued on October 27, 2016, before the presidential election won by Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Donald Trump, over a document image of a $130,000 transfer order. Hillary Clinton.

Trump is accused of 34 counts of accounting fraud

After years of criminal investigations and the historic indictment of Donald Trump in March 2023, a New York judge on Friday postponed his trial that was scheduled to begin on March 25 until mid-April in the hidden payments case. The former President of the United States has pleaded not guilty to charges of concealing the accounts of his real estate empire, the Trump Organization, to conceal $130,000 paid to Stephanie Clifford by Michael Cohen, a former lawyer of Donald Trump. According to New York lawyers and Stormy Daniels, she had to remain silent about a sexual relationship in the summer of 2006 with the man who would be in the White House ten years later and who was already married to Melania Trump.

In the case, which broke out in 2018, Donald Trump is charged with 34 counts of accounting fraud that carry a maximum prison sentence of four years in the most serious cases.