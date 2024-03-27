Who is Basirou Diomay Faye, the anti-system candidate preparing to take charge of the country?

The official results of Sunday’s vote have not yet been published, but the victory of opponent Bassirou Diomeu Faye was recognized by his main rival in the first round.

A historic win. The opposition candidate, dubbed by the popular Ousmane Sonko, Basirou Diomaye Faye, was declared the winner of Senegal’s presidential election on Monday March 25, by his main rival. “Considering the trends of the presidential election results and awaiting the official announcement, I congratulate President Basirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye for his victory in the first round”Amadou Ba, a candidate of the presidential camp and a foe of outgoing President Mackie Sale, made the announcement.

A final verdict is expected by Friday. But according to provisional results, this is the first time that an opponent of the presidential camp has won the first round in 12 elections by universal suffrage in Senegal. Basirou Dimaye Faye, opposition party Pastef’s “Plan B” (pAfrican Patriots of Senegal Protest for Work, Morality and Fraternity Arti)Ran third in the 2019 presidential election, replacing Ousmane Sonko.

The opposition leader’s candidacy was rejected by the Constitutional Council due to a series of legal proceedings, which he sees as a political conspiracy. Osmane Sonko was sentenced to two years in prison in June 2023 for “indecency with a minor”. Arrested in July and charged with, among other things, “inciting rebellion” and “conspiracy against the state”, he has been detained since his arrest, while Basirou Diomaye Faye was released.

Osmane Sonko’s “Little Brother”

Basirou Diomei Faye was still little known to the general public a few months ago. “We started talking about it when he was imprisoned.”, underscores Babacar Ndiaye, political analyst and director of research at the Wathi think tank in Dakar. Charged with “contempt of court”, “defamation” and “spreading false news” after publishing a message criticizing justice, the protester spent 11 months behind bars before being released on March 14. Thanks to the amnesty law adopted eight days before the election.

His infamy exploded on January 29, when Osman Sonko insulted him by calling on his followers to vote for whom he described as. “Little Brother”. “(Basiro) Diome (faye) It is not a choice of heart but a choice of reason, if everyone supports it we will achieve our goals” He declared in a video from Cape Manuel prison south of Dakar.





Two opponents Basirou Diomey Faye (left) and Ousmane Sonko (right) during a press conference after their release from prison in Dakar (Senegal) on March 15, 2024. (John Wessels/AFP)

The two antagonists have very similar backgrounds. He went through the Senegal Normal School of Administration and Tax Inspector, then Union Action and Management at Pastef. “These are two men who know each other well, who have similar profiles”Babakar Ndiaye says.

“Basiro Diomey Faye is one of the architects of the project presented in 2024. If anyone knows this program well, it is him.” Babacar Ndia, a political analyst in Senegal at franceinfo

The future president is considered less influential By Senegalese as Ousmane Sonko. “But we have always recognized this meticulous and methodical side in the compilation of the Pastef program”A political analyst points out.

A program focused on the sovereignty of Senegal

In his first speech after the recognition of his victory, Basirou Dimay Faye recalled that his “Priority Projects” will be “National Reconciliation”there “Restructuring Institutions” And “Significant reduction in cost of living”. He asked to make a point of honor “Governing with Humility, Transparency, Fighting Corruption at All Levels”, According to a rating given by the NGO Transparency International, the country ranked only 73rd among the least corrupt states in 2023.pdf file). On this point, the future president sets himself as an example “The only candidate to declare his wealth publicly. It was received positively by the Senegalese”Babakar Ndiaye notes.

On the side of international relations, Bassirou Diomaye Faye announced that Senegal “I’ll stop(that) A friendly country and a safe and reliable ally of any partner who joins(that) in virtuous, respectful and mutually productive cooperation with us”, While making Senegalese sovereignty a campaign argument.

“We will now be a sovereign, independent state, cooperating with everyone but in a win-win partnership.” Ousmane Sonko, former boss of the opposition party Pastef During the meeting during the campaign

The Pastef project also includes re-evaluation of fishing contracts with foreign players, development of agriculture to guarantee food security and renegotiation of mining and hydrocarbon contracts, whose exploitation is planned to begin. During the year 2024.

This sovereignty is also embodied by desire “Keep away from former colonialists, especially France”Frances Kapatinde, a lecturer and former editor-in-chief of Science Poe Paris, estimates Young Africa. “It will debate issues that are irritating: the French military presence and the remains of the currency.” According to France’s Ministry of the Armed Forces, 350 French troops are still stationed on Senegalese soil as part of a defense partnership signed in 2013. In February 2023, Emmanuel Macron announced that he would begin reducing French troops in Africa. The presence is widely contested by part of the African population.





Soldiers during a military exercise jointly organized by Senegal and France in Dakar (Senegal) on November 16, 2023. (CEM OZDEL/ANADOLU/AFP)

On the currency side, Basirou Diomay Fay promised monetary reforms, including the creation of a national currency to replace the CFA franc inherited from colonialism. “If there is no monetary sovereignty, there is no real sovereignty”, he announced during the campaign. To exit the CFA franc, “It would be ideal to do this within the framework of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) with the environment”The single West African currency project is slow to materialize, he explained the world. But if the project does not succeed, “We have to think about taking our sovereignty alone”, Basirou Dimay Faye explained.

A president focuses on youth

With this speech, the future president was able to reach the youth, because “These are questions that speak to Pan-African youth in search of sovereignty”, According to Francis Kpatindé. A critical voter to attract in a country where 75% of the population is under 35: “This is the first time that such a young president has been elected (44 years). Beside him, Amadou Ba, a candidate for the presidential camp, is 62 years old. For young people, it is easier to identify with Basirou Diomay Faye”Babakar Ndiaye says.

At a more global level, “Diomaye like Sonko is the embodiment of the future, where Amado Ba is the old system”, The political analyst continues. The two opponents studied and worked in Senegal, unlike former heads of state who passed through France. Mackie Sale was trained at the French Petroleum Institute in Paris and his predecessor Abdoulaye Wade studied law at Grenoble (Isre) after Besançon (Dubs). “An umbilical link between Senegalese elites and France”, explains Francis Kpatindé. A cord that Basirou Diomey Faye cuts when he comes to power is, according to the lecturer, the main ambition for the youth: “Let them live and work in the country.”