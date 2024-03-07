Nikki Haley Ends Her Campaign, Joe Biden Praises Her “Courage”
Nikki Haley announced today that she is ending her campaign for the Republican nomination for the US presidential election, asserting that Donald Trump, now the lone right-wing candidate, must “deserve the vote” of voters who voted. not to him
Donald Trump and Joe Biden, after clearing the air around them on Tuesday during “Super Tuesday”, will therefore be able to win independent voters before the presidential election in November, which, barring any major surprises, should be a remake of the duel. of 2020.
The Supreme Court will discuss the criminal immunity granted by Trump on April 25
The Supreme Court of the United States has set April 25 as the date for hearing the question of criminal immunity granted by former President Donald Trump, according to the court calendar for the month of April published on Wednesday.
The country’s highest court decided to take up the issue on February 28, further delaying the former president’s federal trial for attempting to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Targeted by four separate criminal proceedings, the presumptive Republican candidate for the November presidential election is trying to go to trial as late as possible through his multiple appeals, in any case after the vote.
Dean Phillips withdrew from the Democratic primary
Minnesota elected official Dean Phillips is dropping out of the race for the Democratic nomination in favor of ultra favorite Joe Biden.
Author Marianne Williamson is the latest opponent of the American president.
11 “undecided” delegates elected in Minnesota, warning sign for Joe Biden
11 “unpledged” delegates were elected in Minnesota during the Democratic primaries, meaning they do not support Joe Biden as a presidential candidate, Axios reports.
If a Democratic president has no serious opposition, he faces internal dynamics that materialize in “undecided” ballots. This equivalent of a blank vote exceeded 19% of the vote in Minnesota.
Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republican senators, “endorses” the candidacy of Donald Trump
Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republican senators, “endorses” Donald Trump’s candidacy in the presidential election after the withdrawal of Nikki Haley.
“It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has received the necessary support from Republican voters to become our nominee for president of the United States,” Mitch McConnell said in a statement cited by the AP.
“It goes without saying that as a candidate, he has my support,” added the Republican, who is nonetheless critical of the former president.
Republican House Speaker ‘very pleased’ with Super Tuesday results
The Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, says he is “very happy” about Super Tuesday, in which Donald Trump won 14 of the 15 states during the Republican primaries.
“Now the race is on. It will be a rematch, and we love that rematch,” Nikki Haley told reporters after withdrawing, according to The Hill.
Elon Musk says he ‘doesn’t give money to any candidate’
“To be perfectly clear, I do not give money to any of the candidates for the presidency of the United States,” Elon Musk wrote on his X network, after the New York Times reported a meeting between the billionaire and Donald Trump.
“Congratulations” to President Donald Trump of the Republican Party
“Congratulations to President Trump on becoming the presumptive Republican nominee! We must come together to defeat Joe Biden and it’s clear that Republican voters are ready to rally around President Trump to do just that,” said Rona McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee. .
Joe Biden Salutes Nikki Haley’s “Courage”
In a press release cited by American media following Nikki Haley’s official announcement, President Joe Biden said, “It takes a lot of courage to run for president — that’s especially true in today’s Republican Party, where few have the courage to tell the truth about Donald Trump.” People do.” Suspend her campaign.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden are calling on Nikki Haley’s voters to join them
Donald Trump and Joe Biden are calling on Nikki Haley’s constituents to join them.
“You don’t have to agree with me on everything to know that maga extremism (“Make America Great Again”, Donald Trump’s motto, editor’s note) is a threat to our country. We need everyone – join our campaign,” Joe on X Calling Biden.
Before Nikki Haley spoke, Donald Trump took to his Truth social network to invite “all Haley supporters to join the biggest movement in our nation’s history.”
Nikki Haley is not standing behind Donald Trump
“It’s now up to Donald Trump to win the votes of people within our party and beyond,” says Nikki Haley.
“I have always been a conservative Republican and I have always supported the Republican candidate (…) but Margaret Thatcher gave good advice when she said that you should never follow the crowd, but always form your own opinion”, she justified. is
“Politics is about rallying people to your cause, not distracting them,” she adds.
Nikki Haley withdrew from the Republican primary, leaving Donald Trump alone in the running
Nikki Haley announced that she is “suspending” her campaign and withdrawing from the Republican primary, leaving Donald Trump in the running alone.
“It’s time to suspend my campaign. I said I wanted Americans to hear their voices. That’s what I did. I have no regrets,” she said.
“And although I am no longer a candidate, I will not stop using my voice to stand up for the things I believe in,” she added.
Blank votes that embarrass Joe Biden
If Joe Biden won a landslide in all states that voted in the primaries, a portion of the Democratic electorate chose to vote blank to approve the American president’s support for Israel.
In Minnesota, more than 19% of voters voted “undecided.”
After Super Tuesday, where is Donald Trump?
Donald Trump won almost all the states that voted for the Republican primaries. Super confirmed his control of the party on Tuesday.
Find our results map here.
Joe Biden won 15 states on Super Tuesday
Without serious opposition in his camp, Joe Biden carried all 15 states during the “Super Tuesday” Democratic primaries on Tuesday.
Only American Samoa resisted. This Pacific archipelago was conquered by a famous unknown, Jason Palmer. However, due to Samoa’s status as a territory and not a state, approximately 40,000 residents will not be able to vote in the presidential election.
Donald Trump is far ahead of Nikki Haley in the delegate race
The Republican primaries are used to select delegates who will then go to the party’s national convention, which will be held July 15–18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. These delegates will then nominate an official candidate.
With 2,429 delegates for the Republican Party, Donald Trump must win 1,215 to secure the nomination. He has already collected nearly 1,000. Nikki Haley is off the mark.
Nikki Haley giving up?
Nikki Haley is preparing to end her campaign for the Republican nomination, leaving former President Donald Trump alone, the Wall Street Journal and CNN reported earlier today.
She is expected to announce her decision in a speech on Wednesday around 4 p.m. Paris time from Charleston, the capital of South Carolina state, where she is governor, according to a major American business daily.
Donald Trump is the clear winner of “Super Tuesday”.
Hello everyone and welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the results of Super Tuesday, the big election day in which Donald Trump dominated the Republican primaries. The former president won 14 of the 15 states in which voting took place.
Not once did he mention Nikki Haley, the latest Republican to stand in his way of his party’s nomination. But the latter, a former ambassador to the UN, should end his campaign this Wednesday March 6, many American media suggest.