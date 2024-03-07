Nikki Haley Ends Her Campaign, Joe Biden Praises Her “Courage”

03/06 11:44 pm

Nikki Haley announced today that she is ending her campaign for the Republican nomination for the US presidential election, asserting that Donald Trump, now the lone right-wing candidate, must “deserve the vote” of voters who voted. not to him

Donald Trump and Joe Biden, after clearing the air around them on Tuesday during “Super Tuesday”, will therefore be able to win independent voters before the presidential election in November, which, barring any major surprises, should be a remake of the duel. of 2020.

