Porn star Stormi Daniels gives her version of her alleged affair with Trump

This former stripper and pornographic actress became a celebrity due to the legal and political consequences of a brief affair with Donald Trump. which the latter rejects.

American porn star Stormi Daniels, in a documentary airing Monday, gives her version of an alleged 2006 sexual relationship with Donald Trump, an affair that will lead the former president to a criminal trial in New York in April. film mischievous Peacock on the streaming platform (NBCUniversal Group) tells the story of Stephanie Clifford for almost two hours, thanks to a montage of interviews and archive images.

Nicknamed Stormy Daniels, the former stripper and pornographic film actress became a celebrity due to the legal and political consequences of her brief affair with Donald Trump. which the latter rejects.

“When I met Trump (in 2006), he told me he would never want to be president.”In extracts from this documentary directed by Sarah Gibson and produced by Erin Lee Carr, author of a film on singer Britney Spears, Ms. Describes Clifford. “But then Trump won the Republican nomination” For the 2016 presidential election and “That’s when the shit really started”Shout out to this woman who was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana just 45 years ago “All I had to do was sign a piece of paper to remain silent.”She continues on the image of a document ordering a $130,000 transfer on October 27, 2016, before the presidential election won by Republican Donald Trump against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Adjournment of trial

After years of criminal investigations and the historic indictment of Donald Trump in March 2023, a New York judge on Friday postponed his trial that was scheduled to begin on March 25 until mid-April in the hidden payments case.

The former president of the United States has pleaded not guilty to charges of concealing the accounts of his real estate empire, the Trump Organization, to hide $130,000 paid to Mr. Clifford, by Mr. Trump’s former lawyer turned adversary juror, Michael Cohen. According to New York lawyers and Stormy Daniels, she was forced to remain silent about an alleged consensual sexual relationship in the summer of 2006 with a man who lived in the White House for 10 years and married Melania Trump.

In the case, which broke out in 2018, Donald Trump is charged with 34 counts of accounting fraud that carry a maximum prison sentence of four years in the most serious cases.