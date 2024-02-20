Vladimir Putin offers Kim Jong-un a car at the risk of violating international sanctions

KCNA VIA KNS / AFP KCNA VIA KNS / AFP A picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on April 25, 2019.

International – A gift with heavy diplomatic weight. North Korean state media announced this Tuesday, February 20, that Vladimir Putin offered Kim Jong-un a new car. A present that is intended to be new evidence of strengthening ties between Russia and North Korea, but which risks violating international UN sanctions.

For the moment, the model of the vehicle has not been specified, but it is of course Russian-made. And it will add to the North Korean leader’s collection as Kim Jong-un is famous for his taste in luxury cars. In recent years, it has been particularly seen in Lexus SUVs and Mercedes-Benz S-Class models.

During the North Korean leader’s visit to Russia last year, Putin invited him to ride in the back seat of his Orus Senate presidential limousine. The North Korean leader, for his part, arrived at the venue in his Maybach limousine, transported by special train from North Korea.

South Korea condemned the “violation of UN sanctions”.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry speculated that Moscow’s gift to the North Korean leader was a violation of sanctions imposed on Pyongyang by the United Nations in 2017, also signed by Russia, which target any vehicle imports into North Korea.

“We condemn North Korea for its brazen attitude of publicly disclosing violations of UN sanctions”A ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity. “Russia must also be aware of its responsibility as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and put an end to any acts that undermine international norms”.This official added.

symbol of “ Special Personal Relationships »

Kim Jong-un A Russian-made car was given by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, for his personal use », state news agency KCNA reported. Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister, Yo Jong, said that this “ The gift (was) a clear demonstration of the special personal relationship between the senior leaders” From the two countries, the North Korean agency added.

After the North Korean leader’s visit to Russia last year, Pyongyang, Russia’s longtime ally, has moved closer to Moscow. For example, a group of Russian tourists arrived earlier in the month for a four-day trip. This is the first known foreign group to visit the country after the pandemic-related border closure.

After the September summit between Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin in the Russian Far East, the United States and South Korea repeatedly claimed that the North had sent weapons to Moscow for use in its war with Ukraine, in exchange for Russian help on North Korea. Satellite programs.

