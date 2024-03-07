Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso announced the creation of an anti-jihadist armed force

The flags of Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali during a demonstration called by the Malian junta to support their decision to leave ECOWAS, in Bamako on February 1, 2024. Stringer/Reuters

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso took another step forward in their ties on Wednesday March 6 by announcing the creation of a joint military force to fight the jihadists attacking them.

The announcement comes after the accession of the Sahel States (AES) followed the withdrawal of the Economic Community of African States from the formation of a military-led military regime. West (ECOWAS), who were Niger threatened military intervention on July 26, 2023 after a push that toppled President-elect Mohamed Bazoum. In a meeting held in Niami, the army chiefs of the three countries on Wednesday a “Joint Force” Anti-jihadi.

This “Joint force of AES countries (…) will be implemented as soon as possible to address the security challenges in our space”, in a press release issued at the end of the meeting, indicated the Nigerian Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Moussa Salau Barmo. The composition and numbers of this force are not specified.

“We are sure that with the joint efforts of our three countries, we will succeed in creating conditions for shared security”, assured General Barmou. He asserted that all three armies had arrived “To develop an operational concept” WHO “will enable the achievement of defense and security objectives” In the vast territory of three countries.

In Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, which have faced recurrent and deadly jihadist violence for years, civilian governments have been toppled by successive military coups since 2020.

Compromise with Russia

These three countries, former French colonies, turned their backs on Paris and moved closer to new partners, including Russia, economically and militarily, before reorganizing within the AES, with the ultimate aim of forming a federation. In late January, they also announced that they were leaving ECOWAS without being bound by the one-year deadline, as provided in the organization’s charter.

Their leaders, General Abdurrahmane Tiani (Niger), Colonel Assimi Goita (Mali) and Captain Ibrahim Traure (Burkina), have repeatedly accused the organization of being subservient to France. They also criticized him for not supporting him in his fight against jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, which regularly attack him, killing thousands and displacing millions. is

After threatening to intervene militarily in Niger, ECOWAS recently reached three military regimes, in early February “reconciliation”. On 24 February, he lifted the heavy sanctions imposed on Niger in order to secure the release of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and his reinstatement after he had given up doing so by force. All three regimes have signaled their decision to withdraw from ECOWAS “Reversible”.

After the creation of a joint military force, the next step could be to exit the CFA franc, which is common in most French-speaking countries in West Africa, and create a common currency for the AES.

“Currency is a step out (there) Colonization »General Tiani announced in early February. “Currency is a sign of sovereignty”He continued, and AES states “engaged in the process of recovery of (his) Absolute Sovereignty”. “There is no longer any question that our states are the cash cows of France”he said.

