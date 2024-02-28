Biden Pays to Support Israel in Michigan Primary

Tens of thousands of voters decided not to support President Joe Biden in Michigan’s Democratic primary because his administration supported Israel in its war against Hamas.

International – calls for a vote “Uncommitted”. This Tuesday, February 27, signs “Uncommitted Vote” Protests abounded on the streets of Dearborn and several cities in Michigan, while the midwestern state was holding Republican and Democratic primaries. Two votes were won by Donald Trump and Joe Biden respectively. But beyond this accounting result, the current president of the United States was particularly targeted by a wave of blank votes, which protested his support for Israel.

According to initial estimates, more than 50,000 votes “ Not Committed », equivalent to one blank vote, was in the ballot boxes of this state with a large Muslim and Arab population. These votes are the result of a communication campaign titled Moto. Listen Michigan » (” Listen Michigan » in French), which aimed to get at least 10,000 votes “uncommitted” To send a clear message to Joe Biden about his Gaza policy during the primaries. Expectations which were therefore largely exceeded.

The result is also worrying for Joe Biden, considering his rematch against Donald Trump after four years. Because during the 2020 presidential election, he won this state by a very small margin. However, the support of Muslims of Arab origin and Americans was crucial in this victory. Even more, nationally, 64% of Muslims supported Biden in 2020.

” Humanist view », to force Biden to respond

Except that this year, as civilian casualties on the Palestinian side of the conflict between Israel and Hamas mount, without Joe Biden firmly putting his fist on the table against the Jewish state, these voters are distancing themselves from the president. And each defection hurts his chances of re-election in November.

“This is not an anti-Biden campaign: it’s a humanitarian vote”Layla Ellabed, manager of the group explained “ Listen Michigan »Reported by AFP. “President Biden is funding a bomb that is falling on loved ones of families living here in Michigan, people who voted for him and who feel utterly betrayed.”she added.

Faced with this larger-than-expected support, activists were also happy on X (formerly Twitter) that their message was: “Tonight our movement was triumphant and far exceeded our expectations. Thousands of Michigan Democrats, many of whom voted for Biden in 2020, refused to support his re-election because of the war in Gaza. »

“I was proud to cast a blank vote today (…)”, for its part, declared Rashida Taleb, an elected official from Michigan of Palestinian descent. And to urge Joe Biden to listen to “ Most Americans who say “enough is enough.” Enough wars, enough using our dollars to finance genocide”.

Fatima Elzagir, a young nurse, also voted blankly in the election, she explained to AFP. “It is clear that appeals to sympathy have no influence on most politicians. So maybe the fact that (Biden) wants to win Michigan will push him toward a truce. »

Joe Biden thanks his voters, and ignores the message

For his part, Joe Biden thanked “ All Michiganders who had their voices heard”Without mentioning this protest vote or the situation in Gaza.

An issue that could resurface very quickly since Arab and Muslim voters have launched similar campaigns such as“Leave Biden” In other major states including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.

White House officials are expressing growing frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his handling of the war in Gaza. However, the United States continues to supply arms to Israel, of which it is a key ally and protector, while leading intensified efforts to negotiate a second ceasefire in a war fueled by a bloody attack by Hamas on Israeli soil on October 7.

In recent weeks, Joe Biden has asked Congress for billions of dollars in additional military aid to Israel, and his administration has vetoed several UN resolutions calling for a cease-fire.

