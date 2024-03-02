Police Officer Giovanni Rodriguez in JOH Trial Says He Killed “Golden Prosecutor”

The twelfth witness in the trial of former president Juan Orlando Hernandez is former police officer Giovani Rodriguez, who in his first testimony said he ordered the killing of Orlan Chavez, known as the “Golden Prosecutor”.

In addition, he claims that he contributed to drug trafficking and that he also knew police officer Mauricio Hernández Pineda, who assured him that he was protected by “Tony” Hernández and Juan Orlando Hernández.

Below is the thread of his statement:

They are back.

Enter the jury!

Witness: I am Giovani Rodriguez.

AUSA: How long have you been in prison?

Giovanni: 7 years, 7 months. for drug trafficking in the United States. I was a police officer in the National Police of Honduras.

AUSA: With whom?

Giovanni: Mesa, Pineda, others.

AUSA: What was your participation?

Giovanni: I gave information about police controls and operations.

AUSA: When you were with the drug shipment, were you armed?

Giovanni: Yes. Along with the M-16 and AR-15.

AUSA: When did you surrender to the United States?

Giovanni: 2016

AUSA: Did you plead guilty to a cooperation agreement?

Giovanni: Yes.

AUSA: Did you plead guilty to murder?

Giovanni: Yes, Orlan Chavez. He was a drug prosecutor. I was checking on one of my cousins. I found people to kill him.

AUSA: Did you work with Víctor Hugo Díaz Morales (the main defendant named in this case)?

Giovanni: Yes. We called him El Rojo.

AUSA: Where did you meet Mauricio Hernandez Pineda (who pleaded guilty before this trial)?

Giovanni: At the police academy

Giovanni: We both provided protection for drug shipments.

AUSA: What did he tell you about JOH?

Giovanni: That we were protected by JOH and TONY

AUSA: Were you arrested in 2009?

Giovanni: Yes. For stealing 143 kg of cocaine. I went to jail and then back to the police.

AUSA: How often did you return to drug trafficking after you got out of prison?

Giovanni: Right away. Along with Mayor Arden of Paraiso, he said JOH was protecting them… Pineda and I would use Tony Hernandez’s house, Pineda had the key. We had events with prostitutes.

Giovanni: At Tony Hernandez’s house I saw money wrapped in plastic like drug trafficking.

AUSA: How much money did you see?

Giovanni: Up to my belt.

AUSA: And when did you surrender?

Giovanni: I saw the news on TV, I called the US Embassy and then the DEA

AUSA: What did Pineda tell you?

Giovanni: Be careful not to say anything in the United States about what he, Tony, and Joe were doing in Honduras, which could be very dangerous for me.

AUSA: Have you received a cooperation agreement?

Giovanni: Yes. Now my minimum age is 15 years.

AUSA: What does the character 5K1 do?

Giovanni: Break the minimum.

AUSA: What if you lie?

Giovanni: My cooperation agreement is broken.

AUSA: No more questions.

Judge Castle: Cross-examined.

STABIL, JOHN’S SECOND LAWYER: Have you seen prostitutes but no TH at the door?

Giovanni: They told me it was Tony’s house.

STABIL, JOHN’S LAWYER: But you didn’t see anything in the house to show that it belonged to Tony Hernandez?

Giovanni: No.

Steady: Pile or Money: Hundreds or Twenties?

Giovanni: I saw 20 bills.

Fixed: Did Mesa work for Cachiros?

Giovanni: Yes.

Stabile, Joh’s lawyer: Pineda told you he was Joh’s cousin, you don’t know if that’s true?

Giovanni: He told me that for 30 years. They are from the same place

STABIL: Did you know that Pineda lost his job at the police department when JOH was president?

Giovanni: I’m in prison

STABIL, JOHN’S LAWYER: You were arrested for stealing drugs, right?

Giovanni: Yes.

Still: And you were prosecuted by General Gonzalez?

Giovanni: Participated in the investigation.

Steady: Then he was murdered… Did Rojo pay his lawyer?

Giovanni: Yes.

STABIL, JOHN’S LAWYER: You lied under oath at trial, didn’t you?

Giovanni: I said the wrong things

STABLE: You were convicted and then a friend talked to the judge and pleaded guilty, right?

Giovanni: Yes.

Still: Do you know how that happened?

Giovanni: influence

STABIL, JOHN’S ATTORNEY: Your Honor, I have 30 to 40 minutes more.

Judge Castle: Our week is over

