Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an Elijah View, Wisconsin boy who disappeared two weeks ago.

(CNN) — Two weeks after a 3-year-old Wisconsin boy went missing, authorities are urging home and business owners to review surveillance footage of a vehicle of interest in hopes it will help them find and bring him home. The police said this on Tuesday. .

According to a criminal complaint filed in Manitowoc County, Elijah Vue was last seen in the town of Two Rivers on Feb. 20 while in a relationship with Jesse Wang, a man who was in a relationship with the boy’s mother, Katrina Baur. Wang told police that when she woke up from a nap at her home, Elijah was gone and the boy was not there, according to the complaint.

Both Bauer, 31, and Wang, 39, were charged with child neglect about a week after her disappearance and are scheduled for a March 7 preliminary hearing. CNN has sought comment from lawyers representing Bauer and Wang.

“A child missing for any length of time is everybody’s worst nightmare,” Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinert said during a news conference last week.

Two Rivers police on Tuesday asked the public to share dashcam footage from the day before the child was last seen. The vehicle is a 1997 four-door Nissan Altima, beige in color, with Wisconsin license plates beginning with “A” and ending with “0”.

According to a police press release Tuesday, authorities are currently in possession of the vehicle and “Jesse Wang and Katrina Baur do not own the vehicle.”

The police further said that “their interest is not in the current owner of the vehicle, only in the camera images captured on February 19, 2024 between 2:00 pm and 9:00 pm.”

Law enforcement agencies from across Wisconsin, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Division of Criminal Investigation and Department of Natural Resources, searched rural Manitowoc County on Tuesday.

An Amber Alert was issued for the boy, who police say has dark blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark long-sleeved shirt, red and green dinosaur shoes, and possibly a red and white plaid blanket.

The reward for information leading to the boy’s discovery or arrest of those responsible for his disappearance is now $25,000, the police department said.

“Today we stand before you with heavy hearts over an unimaginable situation. The pain is indescribable, an agony that no family or child should ever have to face,” Linda Vue, Elijah’s aunt, said at a news conference last week. “We cannot express the depth of our pain, nor the despair that consumes us with every passing moment without news of Elijah’s safety.”

— CNN’s Paradise Afshar, Jamel Lynch and Jennifer Feldman contributed to this report.