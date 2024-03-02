Helldivers 2’s game master became an instant legend among gamers

Game Master Joel instantly became an icon in the Helldivers 2 community, some players love him, while others hate him.

Helldivers 2 players are on a mission to free space from tyrannical forces like the Autonomous and the Terminids and have succeeded with over 450,000 soldiers joining the battle so far (placing the game among the best sellers on Steam).

One location that poses a serious problem for freeing soldiers is a jungle-filled planet known as Malvelon Creek.

The players thought they had accomplished the near-impossible task of liberating Malvelon Creek, and when suddenly hordes of Autonomous invaded the planet overnight, they were celebrating their victory by re-inspiring once again.

The evil mastermind behind the cunning tactics of Helldivers 2’s enemies? A game master named Joel.

Helldivers 2 marks Joel as Public Enemy No. 1.

Arrowhead CEO Johan Pillestad explained in an interview with PC Gamer that instead of an automated system directing the forces of evil in Helldivers 2, it’s actually a game master named Joel.

Joel immediately became an iconic and feared character in the Helldivers 2 community, with players suddenly having a figure to direct their frustrations to, generating some hilarious memes in the process.

“F** King Joel. It’s his fault,” joked one player after the Malevelon Creek loss. “Joel gave me 3 crap enemy artillery bases to destroy!” » complained another player.

However, while some players found it fun to have the Game Master report their difficulties, others found it frustrating and said that everyone talking about the Game Master completely ruined the immersion for them.

“Joel this, Joel that, breaks the immersion. These days, it’s not a galactic war anymore, it’s all Joel and the developers doing,” they said.

Still, whether you love or hate the developer orchestrating the other side of the galactic war, you have to admit they’re doing a great job.