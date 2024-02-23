This is the best offer for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro from Samsung right now

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro undoubtedly represents the best solution for those looking for a premium and affordable connected watch. It can be found on Amazon for 199 euros instead of 469 euros at launch.

Every year, a new iteration of the Samsung watch appears, but that doesn’t mean the old one is no longer up-to-date, quite the opposite. Take the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, for example, which retains everything one would expect from a premium connected watch worthy of the name, for athletes, those concerned about their health, or active gadget fans. It’s an even better deal as its price has come down a lot today to below the 200 euro mark.

What to remember about Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Quality AMOLED screen

Many health measures

Lots of compatible apps

More than two days of battery life

Instead of 469 euros at its launch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45 mm in Bluetooth version black color) is now available on Amazon for a promotion of 199 euros, thanks to a 50 euro reduction coupon and an ODR of 100 euros, valid until March. 15.

An efficient and autonomous connected watch for athletes

Despite the arrival of the Watch 6 and 6 Pro late last year, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has serious arguments for avoiding the move to the latest generation. First of all, it adopts a design that completely breaks with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and its 45 mm size makes it even stronger. It also benefits from IP68 certification. The 1.4-inch AMOLED screen with 450 x 450 pixels still has its impact, a high-quality display for a device of this type.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers complete health monitoring and also does well in sports performance. It embeds several sensors like gyroscope, accelerometer, barometer, bioelectric impedance meter, heart rate monitor and blood pressure monitor. Finally, it is also the most durable in the market as it can last for about three days, which was not really the case with older generations.

To learn even more, read our full review on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

