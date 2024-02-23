A historic moment for the Blues, who take on Germany in their first international final

At the end of a high-flying semifinal, the France team scalped Germany (2-1) in Lyon on Friday. Les Bleus will play their first ever final against Spain, the reigning world champions, on Wednesday.

It was an evening of history. After defeating Germany for the first time in an official competition on Friday in the semi-finals of the League of Nations (2-1 victory), the French team offered itself the right to play in the first final in its history, which was to be played against them on Wednesday. Spanish world champions, winners at the same time over the Netherlands (3-0).

And to take nothing away from this dream evening: with 30,267 spectators, the jubilant group was the scene of a new stadium attendance record for a French match outside a major competition.

This time the glass ceiling is broken

Breathless and indecisive until the end, this top-class half was handled well by the Blues, who nevertheless managed their embarrassment. A wounded beast too, since his bitter failure (eliminated in the group stage) during the last World Cup. But Herve Renard’s players, even without Wendy Renard, held on when Alexandra Pope’s Germans pressed hard for a comeback.

Kadidiatou Diani rewarded French intentions just before the break with a thunderous volley (41st) followed by Sakina Karchoui from the penalty spot (45th+4). The German reaction was expected, and the blue boat sank when Gillia Gwynn converted her penalty (82nd) ​​and reduced the gap. But brave and determined not to let go of their double feat, the tricolors bit their teeth – and their ranks – in the final ten incredible minutes.

After several failures at this stage in international competitions, France is reaching a milestone in its history, and will participate in its first final. What better way to complete this moment in history than facing the best current team on earth, Spain?

Romain DeVue Journalist RMC Sport