Game news PlayStation Plus: “Free” PS4 and PS5 games for the month of April are here, Call of Duty with magic sauce and a surprise Minecraft video game on the program

As usual, on the last Wednesday of the month Sony announced a “free” title for all PlayStation Plus subscribers to collect. An eclectic selection for April 2024.

Months pass and the same appears. It must be said that Sony contributes to this by offering new video games to collect “for free” every thirty days. At the beginning of each month, PlayStation Plus subscribers can collect tons of games at no extra cost. They remain in their game library forever as long as they continue to subscribe to the service. Who succeeds after Sifu, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Hello Neighbor 2) and EA Sports F1 23 offered in March?

For the fourth month of the year, PlayStation is returning to its traditional methods with three games offered to all subscribers. As usual, the brand changes the gameplay experiences as we get a fantastic FPS created by ex-veterans working on Call of Duty; Roguelite is a strategic spin-off in the Minecraft universe and designed for challenge fans:

Immortals of Avium: When Call of Duty meets Harry Potter

“What if it was a dragon instead of a helicopter?This is the question posed by Brett Robbins, founder of Ascendant Studios and former creative director on Call of Duty. He left Infinity Ward to create this first-person shooter (FPS) variation set in a world filled with magic.. Thus was born Immortals of Avium, released in August 2023 on PC, Xbox Series and PlayStation 5. The player takes on the role of Jack, a man whose magical powers are awakened after an emotional shock. He then joins the army to repel the invader. Immortals of Avium is a nice surprise with impressive staging with excellent rhythms that would be a shame to miss with this offering.

Minecraft Legends: Pawns per square kilometer

Minecraft Legends is the third video game iteration of the Mojang license. The studio, after trying its hand at hack’n’slash (Minecraft dungeons) in the sandbox game genre, changes registration with real-time strategy. The player must build bases using the soldiers on his payroll and repel waves of enemies.. Minecraft Legends has several modes including a single-player campaign that allows you to learn more about the legends and legends of the Minecraft world.

Skul: The perfect video game to show off

This time, it’s the humans who are portrayed as hideous figures. In Skull: The Hero Slayer, a group of adventurers take all the inhabitants of the Demon King’s castle prisoner after their successful raid. all? Noooo, a tiny skeleton survives the crushing defeat of its comrades. He then decides to go and free them. If he does not shine with his size, it is through his skill that he manages to get rid of his enemies. His abilities differ depending on the skull he wears. Suitable for different approaches in a game where death is part of the journey.

