Players will be able to decide the future of Dragon’s Dogma 2!

After a launch that sparked controversy among players, Capcom seems willing to listen to the community. In addition to delivering the much-requested changes in the update, the studio is eager to ask players for feedback directly to shape the future of Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Pre-order Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 on Amazon

A checkered launch

When launched Dragon’s Dogma II Given the positive reviews coming from the video game press, the game’s publication seemed well on its way Capcom Unfortunately it did not go smoothly. Actually, back studio Monster Hunter World And the saga Resident Evil (just to name a few) attracted the ire of the community Twenty or so “micro-DLC” are placed online on release dayFrom which we find items that are very rare or difficult to obtain in the game, which encourages the most impatient players to pay to get them.

Fans expressed their displeasure by underrating the game Steam And MetacriticAnd if Capcom Unwilling to reverse its decision to offer “micro-DLC”, the studio still made some promises that may comfort some players. Developers do not plan to increase the volume to a large extent Volumes of the Art of Metamorphosis Allows players to change their appearance rebel More easily, but they also plan to give players the ability to create new games when save data already exists. Also Capcom There is no intention of stopping, and is trusting the fans to guide him about the future Dragon’s Dogma 2…

Some hope for the future?

some time ago, Capcom has posted an online questionnaire about the future of Dragon’s Dogma 2which you can find at this address And as long as you can answer April 21, 2024. Note that the questions are in English. Each participant will receive Wallpaper As a gift, and will have the opportunity to give their opinion on the title of Capcom. Indeed, in addition to the classic questions on selected versions and platforms, the questionnaire allows you to personally note certain aspects of the game, such as the work of the voice actors, the best gameplay elements, the soundtrack to what extent marks you, if you put online before launch Used the character creation tool… but also questions about that DLC potential.

in the first place, Capcom The players want to know Dragon’s Dogma 2 Whether or not there will be interest in one or more DLCs, but also how much price range fans are willing to put into additional content, proposing multiple categories. From €9.99 to €50.00. Also, the final question leaves room for fans to express their wishes about the content of this potential DLC, which is a good sign. And you, are you ready for DLC? If so, what kind of content would you be interested in? A new area with its own quests, monsters and NPCs? New classes? Tell us all in the comments!