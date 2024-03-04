Hang in there, these 5 laptops sold at Darty will knock you off your seat – LaptopSpirit

Are you looking to buy a Laptop PC from Darty and looking for the best offer of the moment? We took out our expert magnifying glasses in search of the best offers of the moment in the laptop department and found about ten models that are definitely worth a detour.

In the world of laptops, Darty positions itself as a must-have player for anyone looking for a new computer. The brand offers a wide selection of models to suit different needs and budgets, from ultraportable devices for mobile users to powerful gaming computers for video game enthusiasts, to budget-friendly options for students or professionals. At Darty, each product category is selected to meet specific customer expectations, emphasizing the quality, performance and reliability of the brands offered.

By choosing a laptop PC from Darty, customers benefit not only from a wide selection of products but also from personalized support and beneficial services. The brand is known for its quality customer service, offering expert advice to help make the best choice based on individual needs. Additionally, Darty regularly offers promotional offers, extended warranty and efficient after-sales service, ensuring a satisfying buying experience from start to finish. This commitment to customer satisfaction makes Darty the preferred destination for those looking for a new laptop, whether for work, study or entertainment.

Top 5 of Darty’s Best Laptops

For you, we have selected 5 laptop models from Darty whose price/configuration ratio caught our attention.

HP 14s-dq5037nf Silver – Mouse Pack + Cover + Microsoft 365 Personal 14″ TN 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe, 256 GB SSD, 1.5 Kg A mouse, a protective cover and a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal are supplied in the pack with the affordable laptop PC. HP 14s-dq5037nf Easy to transport, ready for high definition thanks to its 14-inch full HD anti-glare screen, runs security-focused Windows 11S. Equipped with USB-C connection and…

Asus VivoBook S15 S1504FA-L1014W Silver – OLED 15″ OLED 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Ryzen 3 7320U, AMD Radeon 610M, 500 GB SSD, 1.6 Kg 10 hours of great autonomy in an affordable high fidelity laptop PC Asus VivoBook Go 15 OLED S1504FA-L1014W Thin and light will please nomads who benefit from a 15-inch Full HD OLED DCI-P3 screen, a webcam. Cover, backlit keyboard also USB-C connection. This attractive silver laptop…

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 14IAP8 (82WU0065FR) Silver – OLED 14″ OLED 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core i5-1240P, Intel Iris Xe, 500 GB SSD, 1.4 Kg High fidelity versatile laptop PC Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 14IAP8 (82WU0065FR) Easy to transport with 8 hours of battery life and nomads benefit from a 14-inch OLED DCI-P3 Full HD screen with above-average color fidelity,…



Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 (82XV00J6FR) – RTX 4060, 144Hz 15″ IPS 1920 * 1080 (Full HD), Core i5-12450H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 500 GB SSD, 2.5 Kg Designed to play Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 (82XV00J6FR) is a creator-oriented gaming laptop PC that is perfect for the latest games thanks to its high-end NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4060 ray tracing graphics card that accelerates tra…

