Japan has further eased its historic policy on military export restrictions

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on March 25, 2024. Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP

On Tuesday March 26, the Japanese government eased restrictions on the export of military equipment, the second change in the sector in a few months.

The decision concerns future state-of-the-art fighter jets that Tokyo is currently developing with the United Kingdom and Italy, whose exports will be limited to countries – currently fifteen in number, including the United States, France, Australia or India – that have contracts for them. Transfer of defense equipment with Tokyo. As part of these agreements, they work to find a peaceful solution to any conflict, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

If the measure is limited in scope, it is still the most significant shift Japan has made in its military equipment export policy in a decade. For the first time, Tokyo will be able to export lethal weapons that it co-produces with other countries.

Also read: Articles are reserved for our subscribers Combat Aircraft: Anglo-Italian-Japanese Rival to the SCAF Add to your preferences

political strife

The issue sparked months of political wrangling between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its governing coalition partner, the Justice and Integrity Party. Opponents have criticized Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government for launching the fighter jet project without giving a public explanation or seeking approval for major policy changes. The government clarified that delivery of the device to countries involved in the conflict would not be allowed.

As part of the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy established a joint industrial consortium led by British groups BAE Systems, Japanese Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Japanese Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in 2023, with the aim of deploying advanced fighter aircraft by 2035. The Italian Leonardo. Tokyo is working with Rome and London to develop advanced fighter jets to replace the aging fleet of American-designed F-2 fighters as well as the Eurofighter Typhoons used by the British and Italian militaries.

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers Indo-Pacific: Facing the threat from China, countries in the region are rearming Add to your preferences

Any Japanese restrictions on foreign sales and production volumes made the future aircraft unaffordable with extremely high development costs for a small fleet.

A reference to rising regional and global tensions

Because of its past as an aggressor and its defeat at the end of World War II, Japan adopted a constitution that limited its military to self-defense.

The country has long maintained a strict policy of limiting the transfer of military equipment and technology and banning all exports of lethal weapons, but has taken regulatory measures amid rising regional and global tensions, including those with neighboring China, North Korea or Russia.

Also Read | Faced with the rise of China’s military power, Japan and Australia signed a historic security agreement Add to your preferences

The move also comes as Mr. Kishida prepares for a state visit to Washington in April, during which he is expected to reiterate that Japan is willing to play a greater role in military and industrial partnerships. Protection.

In 2014, the archipelago began exporting some non-lethal military supplies, and in December 2023 it approved a change that would allow the sale of 80 lethal weapons and components that it manufactures under license to licensees from other countries. The change allowed Japan to sell American Patriot missiles to the United States to replace munitions sent by Washington to Ukraine.

Also read: Articles are reserved for our subscribers Future air combat system: “We have a historic responsibility” Add to your preferences

The world with AP

Reuse this content