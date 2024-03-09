Pink driving license can be changed free of cost using bank card format model

The good old pink driving license with 3 folding flaps will not be valid after January 19, 2033. Henceforth, the administration has proposed a mechanism to replace it with a bank card format driving license model free of charge.

Does the new version of the driving license catch your eye? Good news: It’s now very easy to contact the administration to get the old pink cardboard model with its three folding flaps replaced. The existence of this new approach was reported by iGen and Frandroid.

Specifically, the driving license renewal form on the website of the National Agency for Secure Titles (which is in the process of being renamed France Titles) provides a new option: “ Replacement of 3-fold folding license “, in addition to the “damaged license” option. This also has the feature of being Free.

Before February 2024, this reason for replacement did not exist: you can only choose from the following scenarios: theft of the license, its loss, end of validity, change of marital status or due to very pronounced deterioration. On top of that, the driver also had to pay 25 euros in the process.

The old pink license will not be valid after January 19, 2033

If you hold an old pink driving license, these restrictions have now been lifted (only the costs associated with taking an ID photo remain). Details of the changes are provided on the Service-Public.fr website. It is also through the administrative platform that we know the reasons for this change.

3-Part Folding Permit Expiry Date: It will cease to be valid on January 19, 2033. While this deadline is still far off — a short decade — the administration is now aligning itself to avoid overcrowding its services. You too can avoid the tsunami of motorists by starting the same process at the last moment.

This transition from the old to the new model is already underway, as everyone who passes the driving test since 2013 is eligible for the credit card format model. The distribution is part of a more general plan to standardize transport tickets at European level and better tackle fraud.

It is also possible to dematerialize the driving license for those who want to go further: in fact, thanks to the France IDet application, you can add a digital copy inside – this works with the CB format license with the license pink. On the other hand, there is a prerequisite: a new identity card.

