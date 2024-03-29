The Xiaomi SU7 shows how the autonomy of an electric car also depends on the wheels

The Xiaomi SU7 is now official, and Chinese customers who want to buy this electric car have several rim and tire configurations to choose from. This shows us the extent to which these components influence the vehicle’s autonomy.

Credit: Xiaomi

After landing on the aisles of MWC 2024 in Barcelona, ​​the Xiaomi SU7 is now a reality for Chinese consumers. Yesterday we found out the price of Xiaomi’s electric car in this market in a presentation that was broadcast online. There is something to be attracted to cars, especially in terms of autonomy.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun is said to have traveled 1,276 km in 15 hours on the Xiaomi SU7. Enough to give us an overview of all the capabilities of the vehicle in real conditions. But in detail, this new model shows us above all how much the autonomy of an electric car also depends on the wheels and its tires.

The autonomy of the Xiaomi SU7 depends on the selected rims and tires

According to an article in Chinese media IT Home spotted by our colleagues at Frandroid, the Xiaomi SU7 is offered in several wheel configurations. It is important to keep in mind that their autonomy is declared in the CLTC cycle, which is much more generous than the WLTP cycle that we use in France. Four tire and rim configurations are available:

19 inches of low wind resistance : tire pavement Michelin E-Primacy With low rolling resistance, this configuration increases the autonomy of the Xiaomi SU7 Max version 810 kilometers In the CLTC cycle, at the expense of a top speed of “only” 240 km/h.

Credit: Xiaomi

19 inch sports : These rims come with customized tires for the SU7 Bridgestone Turanza 6. This configuration allows the maximum speed of the vehicle to be increased to 265 km/h while maintaining a range of 800 km.

Credit: Xiaomi

20 inch “plum blossom” : All these upper rims allow better road holding. It is equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport EV tires, which include pads capable of reducing tire noise for a quiet ride. However, the range takes a hit down to 750 kilometers.

Credit: Xiaomi

21 inch sports : This high-grip tire provides an improved braking distance of 33.3 meters at 100 km/h. Equipped with customized Pierelli P ZERO tires, this configuration offers superior handling at the cost of a significantly reduced autonomy of up to 725 kilometers. It is also the most expensive, at 10,000 yuan (1284 euros).

Credit: Xiaomi

What conclusions can we draw from all these statistics? First of all, rims and tires do not affect the acceleration speed of the Xiaomi SU7, which remains stable in 2.78 seconds to reach 100 km/h. On the other hand, there are tires Obvious impact on autonomy. Obviously, the better handling the combination of tires and rims provides, the lower the range. This can be explained because these configurations are wider and taller, providing better stability at the cost of more friction on the road surface.