Gold is at its all-time high.

A 20 FRF napoleon costing 65 euros in 2005 seemed expensive.

Then when 20 FRF napoleons cost 180 euros it seemed overpriced.

Then, one day in the year 2024, the price of Napoleons 20 FRF started at 390 euros, we told ourselves that it is not really time to buy it!

In fact, now is always the time to buy gold.

So for those wondering if now is the time to buy gold, depending on how gold is performing when you buy it, there is a clear interest report that breaks it all down.

You’ll find that gold has “returned” 8.69% per year since 1999!

It is nothing.

I remind you that an asset yielding 7% per year allows you to double your capital in just 7 years.

Once you read this report and understand the performance of gold, you will see the performance of gold differently, especially now that the French debt crisis is in serious danger.

Charles Sannat

