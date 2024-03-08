Dengue fever has broken records in mainland France

Public Health France has identified several sources of indigenous transmission of the virus. In conjunction with the Regional Health Agencies (ARS), the enhanced surveillance that takes place from May 1 to November 30 every year, and information arising from the review of data in the departments concerned with chikungunya, dengue and Zika. The report, released by the agency on February 27, shows 45 indigenous dengue outbreaks in France last year.

A total of 2,019 cases of dengue were imported into France in 2023 in Public Health France. A record since the establishment of dengue surveillance in 2006. More than 2/3 of patients mentioned a trip to the French departments of America… 755 in Martinique… 612 in Guadeloupe.

The agency cited 1,760 cases in areas where the establishment was establishedAedes albopictus has been documented. At 1er Last year May this dengue vector was considered established in more than 70 divisions. Cases that mostly occur in the Paris region. 641 in Île-de-France, followed by Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Occitanie, 242 and 211 cases.

If there are imported cases, there are also 45 indigenous cases of dengue in France in 2023 with no fewer than 9 sources of transmission.

In detail, 2 toE For the fortnight of July and till the end of September they were calculated as follows…

In Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur: 3 houses. 4 cases identified in Gargane… 2 in Nice… 10 in Boulbonneau and 1 in Antibes.

In Occitania: 3 houses. 11 cases in Perpignan…9 in Gagniers…3 in Montpellier.

In Auvergne Rhône-Alpes: 1 of 2 cases outbreak in Bourg-lès-Valence…

In Ile de France: 1 out of 3 cases in Limelle-Brevans outbreak.