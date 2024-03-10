Eating this fruit at dinner time works wonders

Kiwi Not just delicious; It holds A magical combination Which makes him the champion of the night. Rich in antioxidants and serotoninIt plays a crucial role in stimulating the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for our sleep cycle.

Studies have found that consuming kiwi before bed can actually do the trick Reduce the time it takes to fall asleep and reduces the frequency of night awakenings. Imagine if this little fruit could be the key to a perfect night of deep, uninterrupted sleep.

Enjoy kiwis and avoid stimulants

But how to integrate kiwi into your nighttime routine? It’s simple. Consider eating One or two kiwis an hour before bed. Not only does it satisfy some late night hunger, but it also prepares your body for it a break Well deserved.

For those wondering which foods promote sleep, there are some simple rules to follow. Avoid stimulants Like alcohol, coffee and soft drinks before bed. These substances can disturb your sleep and leave you tossing and turning throughout the night.

A light dinner for easy digestion

Opt for one Light dinner, low in protein and high in complex carbohydrates, such as pasta, rice or lentils. This food promotes Gentle and progressive digestionwithout disturbing your sleep. If you’re craving a late-night snack, a little something sweet, like dried fruit or better yet, kiwi, can help you fall asleep easily.

Next time you’re getting ready for a night’s sleep, consider making kiwi your dessert of choice. It is not just a fruit; That’s an invitation the night More Peaceful and restorative. Give it a chance, and you’ll discover that the best things come in small packages…or in this case, small fruits.