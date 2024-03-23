Passengers who are victims of crime? It is the lead of the FBI

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images via AFP Stephen Brashear/Getty Images via AFP An illustrative photo of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 model.

International – The unlikely continues for passengers on Alaska Airlines’ Boeing 737 MAX 9. They were later informed by the FBI that they could be targeted “criminal act”, According to information published this Friday March 22 by Seattle Times. American intelligence agencies are investigating after the plane’s door stuck mid-flight in early January, while it was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members.

In early March, the Ministry of Justice announced that it was launching a criminal investigation into the spectacular incident. As you can see in the video below, “ hat holder » (a metal panel positioned to accommodate the door) was detached from the plane’s fuselage. Images of panicked passengers sitting next to gaping holes in mid-flight went viral worldwide. No one was seriously injured, but the plane had to make an emergency landing.

Reading this content may result in cookies being placed by the third party operator that hosts it. Taking into account the preferences you have expressed regarding the placement of cookies, we have blocked the display of this content. If you wish to access it, you must accept the “Third Party Content” category of cookies by clicking the button below. Play the video

An investigation into the loose bolts is ongoing

A passenger and a lawyer representing several passengers shared with reporters Seattle Times A letter sent by an FBI agent to help victims. “As a Victim Specialist with the Seattle Division, I am contacting you because we have identified you as a possible victim of a crime.”We can read in the letter.

“This matter is currently under investigation by the FBI.”The letter continues. “A criminal investigation can be a lengthy process and, for a number of reasons, we cannot inform you of its progress at this time”she concludes.

Boeing was particularly criticized for its lack of cooperation with authorities. The aircraft manufacturer was hounded by the American Transportation Safety Agency (NTSB), which notably noted that several bolts holding the cap doors shut were missing.

In early March, the NTSB explained that it had not received certain important documents, and the company still has not named the employees who participated in the questioning. “It’s absurd that two months later we don’t have this information.”The president of the NTSB, Jennifer Homendi, condemned the American parliamentarians.

See also at The HuffPost: