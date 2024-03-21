Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli army operation in the occupied West Bank

Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli army operation on the night of Wednesday 20 to Thursday 21 in the refugee camp. “Noor Shams Camp, next to Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank, according to a new report provided by the Palestinian Red Crescent. The Israeli army announced shortly after midnight that it was conducting an operation in the refugee camp, located northwest of the occupied West Bank. Follow our live stream.

Washington submits resolution to UN. The US Secretary of State announced on Wednesday that the United States has submitted a draft resolution to members of the UN Security Council. “Immediate ceasefire linked to release of hostages” in the Gaza Strip. “We very much hope that countries will support it”said Anthony Blinken In an interview with Saudi media, on the sidelines of a state visit dedicated to the war between Israel and Hamas. On several occasions in recent months, Washington vetoed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire between the two sides.

Antony Blinken is expected in Israel on Friday. After Saudi Arabia, the US top diplomat goes to Egypt on Thursday and then to Israel on Friday. He should discuss with his interlocutors the efforts made to achieve a cessation of hostilities and ““Intensifying International Efforts to Increase Humanitarian Assistance to Gaza and Post-Conflict Coordination”According to a US State Department spokesperson.

Israel says it has killed “more than 140 terrorists” at al-Chifa hospital. In a statement, the Israeli army said Thursday that it had killed “Over 140 terrorists in hospital area” Al-Chifa, in Gaza City, on which it launched an operation on Monday.