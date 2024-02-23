Legalization of recreational cannabis adopted by Parliament

The text of the law, which has been the subject of disagreement within the tripartite government, was adopted with 407 votes in favor and 226 against.

The German parliament gave the final green light to the legalization of recreational cannabis on Friday, adopting a key law for Olaf Scholz’s government, but which has been the subject of numerous criticisms. During a vote in the Bundestag, the text was adopted by 407 votes to 226, ratifying the legality from 1 April.

The text was the subject of disagreement within the tripartite government: resistance appeared within the Social Democrats (SPD, the chancellor’s party), while the government’s allies, the Greens and the liberals of the FDP, were rather favorable. The amendment has also given rise to numerous criticisms, particularly from medical associations and the judiciary.

One of the most liberal laws in Europe

Germans seem rather divided on the question: according to a YouGov poll published on Friday, 47% of respondents are in favor of legalization and 42% are against it. The reform, according to the government, should make it possible to fight more effectively against the black market, which is fought by the conservative opposition, police unions and certain SPD deputies.

With this new law, Germany has adopted one of the most liberal laws in Europe, following in the footsteps of Malta and Luxembourg, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

The regulations plan to authorize the purchase of limited quantities of cannabis by non-profit organizations. It will also be possible to grow three plants for your own use. However, possession and use of this drug by youth below the age of 18 is strictly prohibited.