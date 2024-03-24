Paris: This famous French sports brand offers a legendary address on the Champs-Elysées

See my news

The slope of the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris does not even qualify as a green slope, but it is undoubtedly not the main criterion of the managers of this group. Solomon While establishing their sign. Annecy Company, specializing in Sports and Leisure ArticlesWill open a store on the most beautiful avenue in the world.

Citroen window

And not just anywhere. Salomon has set its sights on number 42, says knowledgable. An address that was long the property of Citroën, who made it an exhibition hall in the 1930s. In 1984, in association with Flow Group, the showroom was replaced by a restaurant of the Hippopotamus chain, called Hippo Citron.

Citroen showroom in 1935 (© Raw Pixel)

The Chevron brand then made it a showroom called C42 and inaugurated it in 2007. It closed its doors after 10 years. Then the brand leaves the Champs-Élysées. Meanwhile, the building was purchased in 2012 by a Qatari-run investment fund.

The third store in Paris for Salomon

Today, by the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, it is Salomon who should settle there, suggests knowledgable. The brand currently has two stores in the capital: Boulevard Saint-Germain and Boulevard de la Madeleine.

Turnover continues on Avenue des Champs-Élysées. We learned this week that Fnac will leave the premises by the end of 2024. After the historic Pizza Pino, H&M and Disney Store, the “heavily loss-making” cultural brand will lower the curtain. It has been there since 1997.

According to the brand’s press release, high rents and declining turnover “due to frequent visits to the area by the brand’s natural customers which have been declining for several years”, did not allow the sale point to be viable.

