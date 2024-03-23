Is the Tesla Model Y falling off its throne?

For the moment, the Dacia Sandero seems to take the place of the best-selling car of the year in Europe. For the benefit of the Tesla Model Y which is not inappropriate and which is always surrounded by surprise. But how long?

What the Tesla Model Y has achieved in 2023 is exceptional enough to point out. First because Tesla is still a young brand, and secondly, the Model Y is electric only. Despite these two facts compared to historical European models, the Model Y became the best-selling car in 2023 on the old continent. An amazing feat but already, in December, the press and experts were wondering. While the normal level of orders for new vehicles fell in 2023, will Tesla be able to maintain such growth next year?. To date, we already have a small part of the answer with sales in the first two months of new vehicles in Europe. And the Model Y is no longer in the lead.

The Model Y is still here

A restyling is expected for the Tesla Model Y © Jalil Chaukhat

In January and February, it is the Dacia Sandero that leads the way in Europe but for the moment the match is very close. It is slightly ahead of the Model Y in the last month: 20,372 units for the Romanian, 19,795 for the Model Y while awaiting final figures for Croatia, Slovenia and Ireland. You should also know that the Model Y was far behind in January, in 20th place, 14,000 lengths behind the Sandero! But we must also remember that sales at Tesla are very “cyclical” and everything can change during the year.

The Great Return of Golf!

The Golf is doing much better than the T-Roc at the start of the year ©Volkswagen

But we can no longer rule out the Volkswagen Golf, which is making a comeback at third place with 19,047 units in February. The compact saw its sales increase by 43% in the month of February alone! She also takes advantage of T-Rock’s mistake.

Golf, or a symbol of the loss of electric momentum in favor of the return of thermal or hybrid vehicles in 2024? The trend is indeed confirmed with a slowdown in electric growth in a more tight market, where customers potentially interested in this energy have already been served in 2023.

Behind the Golf, Stallantis is busy with the 208 and C3 in fourth and fifth place. Note the still very good performance of the Skoda Octavia which certainly continues to appeal in Europe. It’s even more surprising to see a sedan reach this level. At the back, we find the Toyota Yaris Cross.

For now, January and February combined, the Sandero is very clearly leading the discussions and the Golf is making a great comeback that will be worth following.

Best seller in 2024

Model Sale (January/February 2024) Model Dacia Sandero Sale (January/February 2024) 45,312 (+16.5%) Model VW Golf Sale (January/February 2024) 37,577 (+51.8%) model Peugeot 208 Sale (January/February 2024) 34,052 (+17.8%) Model Toyota Yaris Sale (January/February 2024) 32,390 (+7.4%) Model Citroen C3 Sale (January/February 2024) 32,236 (+55%) Model Skoda Octavia Sale (January/February 2024) 32,167 (+50.6%) Model Tesla Model Y Sale (January/February 2024) 31,699 (+24.7%) Model Renault Clio Sale (January/February 2024) 28,370 (+12.5%) Model VW T-Roc Sale (January/February 2024) 28,208 (-15.5%) Model Peugeot 2008 Sale (January/February 2024) 27,962 (+19.2%)