Work suspended: Faced with public deficit, state plans to increase waiting days in private sector

Last Tuesday, INSEE announced that France’s public deficit will reach 5.5% of GDP or 154 billion euros in 2023. A severe blow to the government, which is, in fact, struggling to make serious savings. So the executive is working on multiple avenues, especially in the health sector. After the doubling of medical franchises or the reduction of health transport costs, the executive is considering increasing the number of waiting days in the private sector, La Tribune reported this Sunday.

Costs linked to daily allowances will increase by 6% per year and represent 16 billion euros. Not an insignificant amount. “Depending on the circumstances, the estimated savings could be up to 1 billion euros per year,” La Tribune clarifies.

Currently, you must wait until the fourth day of the stoppage to start receiving compensation from Social Security. According to the media, this deadline can be increased to five or even eight days! Employees should not be affected as these extra days of absence can be covered by companies.

But faced with the outcry that this announcement may cause among employers, another idea is emerging: establishing so-called “public order” waiting days, which will not be compensated by anyone. And there will be those employees who will toast.

