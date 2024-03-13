Our Last Part II Remastered will be released on PC soon

The Last of Us Part II Remastered According to the latest rumours, the next PlayStation game to be announced will be on PC. His arrival may be closer than we think.

Released on June 19, 2020 On PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Part II Another opus from License Signed Naughty Dog. The title tells the story of a crossed destinies of two heroines: Ellie and Abby. Praised for his writing and his technical quality, he has become a true video game reference in almost four years now.

On January 19, the studio opened with Red Paws The Last of Us Part II Remastered On the PS5. The final version of the original game, to date. Along with its main plot, the game includes Exclusive content. By this we mean, among other things, a roguelike mode (“No return”), a preview of four cut levels (“Lost Level”) and new comments from developers.

The work of the dogs has won the hearts of the players PlayStation. However, another target, the PCists, has not yet been able to embark on this venture through The platform of their choice.

But, good news! recent rumours will confirm the imminent arrival of Remaster on PC. A revelation that will end the long years of waiting experienced by some.

Announcement in April?

This Monday, March 11, Silknite published a tweet in which he hinted that The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be Announced in April 2024 on PC. The information, while plausible, should be taken with a pinch of salt. Note, however, that the user defended the arrival of Ghost of Tsushima on PCThe day before its official announcement.

Sony’s upcoming PC game is The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Its announcement is expected next month, although the exact date is unknown. There will be a longer period than usual between the announcement date and the release day.#TheLastofUs — Silkknight (@silkknight) March 11, 2024

We also learn through this post that the announcement date and wait between Release day is likely to be relatively long. This is understandable, especially when we think back to the six-month postponement Remake The first opus on the platform. As well as theirs Chaotic Projection…

Remember to carry The Last of Us Part I

Porting on March 28, 2023 The Last of Us Part I was made accessible on PC. And at least we can say that he experienced his misadventures, adventures worthy of Nathan Drake ! Indeed, when it was introduced, the game was introduced Many mistakesIt was far from the impact expected by the Dogs, who regularly put up the title Until todayIn response to Player frustration.

Despite the uncertain truth of Silkknight’s words, they are absolutely plausible K The Last of Us Part II Remastered Sees the light of day on PC this year or even next year. The spread of this will also be well encouraged Season 2 of the HBO seriesis scheduled for 2025 And inspired by this second opus.

Regardless, we can only hope naughty dogAnd players, that its launch will be less boring than that The Last of Us Part I.

So, are you worried about the possible arrival The Last of Us Part II Remastered On PC? Will you be playing it when it comes out? Answer us in the comments!

See you soon Naughty Dog Magazine !