Only on Rakuten website you will find this 5G compatible Xiaomi at the best price.

You probably already know the Xiaomi Redmi range. As such, the Poco series aims to be affordable, ie well down 500€ That the French invest on average for their new smartphone. However, the latest model released in January, Poco X6, It already benefits from a nice discount compared to its starting price… especially on Rakuten!

Poco X6: Almost Premium?

While it is considered a sub-brand of Xiaomi, it can be said that Poco gives you bang for your buck with the X6 5G. Its large 6.67-inch format looks like many others, but the integration of the triple rear photo sensor is quickly recognisable. A bit out of place too.

The main objective of 64 Mpx with dual optical and software stabilization Does an excellent job during 4K video recording. But to be perfectly honest, the 8 Mpx ultra wide-angle lacks a bit of color, the 2 Mpx macro sensor is rather unremarkable, and we sometimes regret not having a telephoto lens. As for the front camera, we highly appreciate its resolution 16 MP for sharp, detailed selfies.

Day and night brightness (1800 nits), vibrant colors (68.7 billion), and customizable refresh rate (up to 120 Hz): it’s always a pleasure 1.5K Flow AMOLED “Crystal Race” technology on the screen panel. It’s even better than Full HD+, and has Dolby Vision. No wonder then that the Poco X6 is attracting a lot of gamers, even demanding ones. Especially with high-resolution x16 touchscreen control!

And Poco has even more hoods! Its Snapdragon 7sGen2 chip is etched in 4nm Almost as efficient as the 8Gen2, it has fitted a good number of premiums from last year, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 in the lead. Compatible with 5G, it communicates via Wi-Fi 5 (ac). And it consumes less energy, contributing to the excellent autonomy of the device: Xiaomi promises up to 20 hours of continuous video playback, and 67W charging is very fast That we refuel in just 3/4 hours!

The best deal is at Rakuten

Here is the “small” version with “only” stored 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage space, That is 2 to 4 times more than many 1st price models.

Poco X6’s launch price was flirted with €300, but it’s suddenly available at Rakuten reseller For only €238.86. Neither Amazon nor Cdiscount will give you a better offer, especially since A 2-year manufacturer’s warranty is included, and express delivery within 3 to 5 days is absolutely free.

If your budget is a little tight this month, pick it up Payment in 3 or 4 installments by credit card, Depending on whether you go through Klarna or Paypal: This is free. And if possible we’d avoid the FLOA credit solution which has a fixed APR of 21.01%, but which still allows monthly payments to be spread over 10 months.