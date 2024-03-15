Lidl has invented a device that will do the cleaning for you – the Tuxboard

No need to go far to find the perfect vacuum cleaner, Lidl has you covered! The firm unveiled this robot which is a hit!

It is a product that will become your best companion for cleaning! Generation Lidl Unveils its super robot vacuum cleaner that promises to be the bestseller of the month!

Lidl: The best place to find great deals

Make your purchase at Lidl becomes part of the fun. Because every time, there are only good deals. The firm advertises attractive prices on food. For example there are often promotions on vegetables.

For people in precarious situations, the brand also offers baskets for 1 euro. However, you have to come very early in the morning and take them. Because they go like hot cakes.

In addition to food, Lidl Also unveils gardening and baby products. As well as hygiene items and decorations. And household appliances too!

Oven, heating, air fryer, barbecue, kettle, electric fireplace, food processor… everything to make you happy! The discount firm also offers an autonomous vacuum cleaner that will change your daily life.

This is Villeda’s VR ONE robot vacuum cleaner. It is the perfect solution to clean your home to perfection. It leaves no dirt on the floor. It will also be difficult to reach those places.

Plus, it doesn’t stop until your house is spotless! So its battery lasts up to 90 minutes. So, this is a product that promises to be your best friend, as it will do all the work for you.

Instead of cleaning the floor, you can focus on other tasks. Like work, raising children. You can even turn it on when you leave your home.

Lidl A very hard hit with its neat design! Then there is the gray device with the red legs. It measures 39.5 x 40.1 x 13.4 cm. And it weighs 2.75 kg.

Here are the features of this vacuum cleaner

Please note that this vacuum cleaner Lidl Offers three cleaning modes to choose from. Everything depends on the type of soil. For example, it does random cleaning. There are also zigzag, spiral and automatic modes.

If there is too much dust in a corner, this robot will spend some time there. The product also has sensors that protect it from all possible falls and accidents, such as on stairs.

And that’s not all! Because there are also flexible wheels that can therefore overcome obstacles up to 1.5 centimeters. Robot vacuum cleaner Lidl Also equipped with a double EPA filter.

This is the one that is capable of capturing 99.7% of dust. This robot has an XL opening for high cleaning coverage. Dust container capacity is 500 ml

On its website, Lidl Offers a nice discount of 80 euros. So your price is 119.99 euros. For a vacuum cleaner capable of offering up to 45 minutes of suction power, this is pretty interesting… isn’t it!

If you choose a stick vacuum cleaner, there is a removable battery with two automatic power levels: Eco for floors and Eco for surfaces. Including a power of 100 W and 14.4 V without forgetting the boost function.

This time the price is slightly higher than before. So that’s 124.99 euros. So don’t hesitate to go Lidl !