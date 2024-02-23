While the mid-range considers itself high-end and manages to sell 8GB RAM and an Amoled screen at a low price!

The top performing Redmi Note 12th generation smartphone, which was launched a year ago, is currently available for €318, a significant price cut compared to the initial price of €499 displayed on the manufacturer’s website.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus stands out as the flagship model of the Redmi Note 12 range. The success of the range is absolutely there, and we understand why with such good ingredients and such a low price! Currently available €318 on RakutenThere are few other smartphones with 8GB RAM and AMOLED screen at this price.









Technical sheet of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus





screen : 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1080×2400 pixels 120 Hz

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Provides an especially advanced tech sheet for a mid-range device. It goes to show that it's not always necessary to look to the high-end segment when you can find a smartphone capable of delivering such high performance: AMOLED screen, 5000mAh For its battery, 8GB of RAM…hard to do better at this level! Its maker Xiaomi did well.









Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus for less than €320 at this merchant





The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Currently available for €318 on the site of RakutenThis marks a significant price drop compared to its initial price of €499 displayed on the device's manufacturer's website!




