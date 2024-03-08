Health

Only 21% of women know the link between alcohol and breast cancer

Photo of Admin Admin13 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

European countries should do more for breast cancer information and prevention. On the continent, barely more than one in five women know that alcohol is a risk factor for the disease that makes it a “major” health problem in the region, the European branch of the World Organization for Health (WHO) warned this Friday.

“21% of women in 14 European countries are aware of the link between alcohol consumption and the risk of developing breast cancer. Awareness is even lower among men: only 10% know the link,” warns WHO-Europe, which brings together 53 countries and extends to Central Asia.

Risk even with low alcohol consumption

On the old continent, 600,000 cases of breast cancer were reported in 2022. “For women in Europe, breast cancer is the main cancer caused by alcohol, representing 66% of cancer cases attributable to alcohol. “Alcohol”, notes the UN. Organization Alcohol specifically affects estrogen levels which play a role in the development of many breast cancers. Even relatively small amounts of alcohol can increase the risk, WHO warns.

“More than half of alcohol-attributable breast cancer cases in Europe are not due to excessive alcohol consumption, and a third of new annual cases are due to consumption of two small glasses of wine per day,” according to the institute. So it is important to change drinking habits across Europe, which have not changed since 2010, thanks to new public policies, she recalls.

Our file on breast cancer

According to the WHO, breast cancer is the second most frequent cancer, with 2.3 million cases worldwide in 2022. Studies presented by its European branch include Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Estonia, France, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia and Sweden.

(TagsToTranslate)News

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin13 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Associations of patients suffering from long-term conditions are concerned about the proposed reform of their care

1 day ago

Cancer: Number of new cases to increase by 77% by 2050, WHO warns

February 2, 2024

According to a new study, drinking coffee can delay skin aging

2 days ago

After stroke, promising treatments limit the risk of hemorrhage and death

January 25, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button