According to the researchers, the amount of red meat should not be high per week

Even moderate consumption of red meat per week increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

It is generally accepted that too much red meat is bad for your health. Recently, researchers from Harvard University (Boston) wanted to know How much per week There was a risk of developing Type 2 diabetesOne of the major cardiovascular risk factors.

Each service increases the risk by 46%

They analyzed the diet 216,695 participants The Nurses’ Health Study (NHS) cohort, incl 81% were women. Frequency of consumption of red meat (beef, veal, pork, mutton, etc.) was assessed. Every 2 to 4 years, for an extended period (up to 36 years for some participants). According to their results published in the journal American Journal of Clinical Nutrition :

► Near 23,000 participants Type 2 diabetes developed during follow-up.

► People who eat 2 servings There was a risk of red meat (processed or unprocessed) per week 62% is higher to develop type 2 diabetes compared to those who ate one serving or less.

► The more red meat we consume, the greater the risk of: VsEach additional daily serving of processed red meat (sausage, smoked meat, pastrami, beef jerky, corned beef, canned meat, etc.) was associated with a 46% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes than was associated with each additional daily portion of unprocessed red meat. (steak, entrecôte, etc.) was associated with a 24% higher risk.

► People who choose to eat red meat every day A source of plant-based protein Like a part of Nut Or Beans The risk of type 2 diabetes was 30% lower.

► Those who replace the daily portion of red meat Serving dairy products There was a 22% lower risk.

No more than one piece of mince per week

“Given our findings and previous work by other researchers, the limit of approx One serving of red meat per week would be reasonable for those seeking to optimize their health and well-being“, one of the authors of the study, Walter Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition, suggests in a press release. A serving of red meat is considered appropriate. Minced beef (100 to 125 g raw), a piece of steak (120 g raw) or sirloin (150 g raw) or liver (130 g raw). Please note that depending on the cuts and cooking method, a 100g portion of raw meat corresponds to an average. 70 g once cooked (During cooking, meat loses part of its water). Researchers also recommend favoring plant-based protein sources such as Beans (dal, peas, chickpeas, etc.) or Oilseeds (Walnuts, Almonds…).