Football – OM

OM: This gassett player promises hell to PSG

Published on March 29, 2024 at 9:45 pm



At the end of the 27th day of Ligue 1, on Sunday evening OM were heavily beaten in the first leg (4-0). Organized by PSG. If his team isn’t the favourite, Ruben Blanco showed plenty of confidence heading into the Classic. Pau Lopez’s understudy is sure the Olympian will win.

The carnage that Om must face before attaining it PSG Doesn’t sound like much to worry about Ruben Blanco. Privacy later A.S. For two players of the classics, who do not hesitate to draw comparisons to the classics between them Real Madrid And FC Barcelona.

“It has the dimension of a Clasico in Spain”

” It’s like the Clasico in Spain. Marseille have a lot of competition with Nice, Saint-Etienne, but logically against PSG it has the dimension of a Clasico in Spain. Lots of tension, maximum competition. It is a high stakes match “, said Ruben Blanco.

“I think we’ll win it.”