FC Nantes sign Combore, that’s why
Published on March 18, 2024 at 9:30 pm
One too many defeats for FC Nantes. Beaten by RC Strasburg last Saturday (1-3), the leaders noted the departure of Jocelyn Gorvanek, appointed last November. To end the season, Waldemar Keita has set his sights on former housemate Antoine Combouré. These are the reasons that pushed FC Nantes to appoint him.
Four months and then gone. Arrived at FC Nantes last November, Jocelyn Gorvanek He was sacked from his duties on Sunday, the day after another defeat to the opposition R.C. of Strasbourg. To change it, Waldemar Keita Opted for the home veteran, Antoine Combourt. passed through FC Nantes Between February 2021 and May 2023, Kanak will aim to house the team League 2.
Justifies the arrival of Kita Kombouaré
During the interview given to teamAnd this Sunday, Waldemar Keita To justify this appointment. “I always said he was someone who knew how to manage people, a professional. Why did we leave it? Because he was tired and worn out. He said he was looking for a team, that he had a good time in Nantes, that he was from Nantes. He’s a guy who knows how to keep his locker room. We need no respect” gave confidence to the president of FC Nantes.
Future stress?
Like the ad RMC Sport, An interview that changed everything. One of these‘Antoine Comborre in the columns of team. The technician said he was looking for a club. Warning notice Kita. But its beginnings can be difficult; Combore He had lost the support of his officials during his previous tenure. “The choice has been made. The situation calls for it. I hope everyone stays positive » Internal source kept confidential. However, the media clarified that the locker room had validated his profile. Is the page definitely turned on?