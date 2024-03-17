OM Cell: A billionaire completes an incredible project, the fuse is sold?
CMA-CGM group boss Rodolphe Sade, OM’s main sponsor since the start of the season, is building his media empire. Franco-Lebanese has entered into an agreement with Altice to purchase BFM and RMC. An operation that takes it away from OM? According to journalist Thibaud Vazirian, the answer is no.
Group boss CMA-CGM, Rodolphe Saade Made a sensational entry into the world of media. After repurchasing Provence A few years ago, an agreement was reached with a Franco-Lebanese businessman Patrick Drahi for redemption of BFM And no RMC
Saade is increasingly present in the media
The work will be finalized in the coming days. One might think that this edit would take it a bit too far Rodolphe Sade no’Om. But as suggested Thibaud VazirianThis news does not question the upcoming saleOm.
“We’ll see who gets the distinction”
During the Twitch Live, he also wondered if Frank McCourt’s departure would be announced on one of the channels. simply. ” We will see who has the distinction of officially announcing the takeover of OM, if it is a unit of Rodolphe Sade’s group. ” said Thibaud Vazirian.