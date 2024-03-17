Football – OM

OM Cell: A billionaire completes an incredible project, the fuse is sold?

Published on March 17, 2024 at 6:15 am



Having a master’s degree in international law, I realized at the end of my university career that it is important to develop in an area you appreciate. Overnight, I decided to put an end to the dream of my parents, who saw in me a future lawyer, to make a living out of my passion: sports. Since then, I’ve covered transfer windows and sports news, trying to keep readers as informed as possible.

CMA-CGM group boss Rodolphe Sade, OM’s main sponsor since the start of the season, is building his media empire. Franco-Lebanese has entered into an agreement with Altice to purchase BFM and RMC. An operation that takes it away from OM? According to journalist Thibaud Vazirian, the answer is no.

Group boss CMA-CGM, Rodolphe Saade Made a sensational entry into the world of media. After repurchasing Provence A few years ago, an agreement was reached with a Franco-Lebanese businessman Patrick Drahi for redemption of BFM And no RMC

Saade is increasingly present in the media

The work will be finalized in the coming days. One might think that this edit would take it a bit too far Rodolphe Sade no’Om. But as suggested Thibaud VazirianThis news does not question the upcoming saleOm.

“We’ll see who gets the distinction”