Acquisition: Jackie Perrenot Group to take over Agedis (85).





The Jackie Perrenot Group announced the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of Agediss, a carrier specializing in the delivery of furniture and bulky products to professionals and individuals. This operation is subject to the approval of the Competition Authority.





The Wendy company achieves around 100 million euros in turnover with 530 employees spread over 35 agencies, 300 vehicles and 76,000 m2 of storage.





By selling its subsidiary Agedis, the Otto group continues its process of refocusing in the logistics sector in Europe. “The merger of Jackie Perrenot and Agedis is an opportunity for two companies that will complement each other and be the right size to exploit new growth potential, including in the international market.” says K Schieber, member of the Otto Board.









Jackie Perrenot achieved more than one billion euros in turnover in transport and logistics in 2022 with more than 10,000 employees, 145 agencies and a fleet of more than 6,000 trucks. A fan of external growth, the Drome group, chaired by Philip Givon, took over TCV Transports & Logistics (37) last December.

V.C