Business

Acquisition: Jackie Perrenot Group to take over Agedis (85).

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 55 1 minute read

Jackie Perrenot Takeover AgedisJackie Perrenot Takeover Agedis

The Jackie Perrenot Group announced the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of Agediss, a carrier specializing in the delivery of furniture and bulky products to professionals and individuals. This operation is subject to the approval of the Competition Authority.


The Wendy company achieves around 100 million euros in turnover with 530 employees spread over 35 agencies, 300 vehicles and 76,000 m2 of storage.


By selling its subsidiary Agedis, the Otto group continues its process of refocusing in the logistics sector in Europe. “The merger of Jackie Perrenot and Agedis is an opportunity for two companies that will complement each other and be the right size to exploit new growth potential, including in the international market.” says K Schieber, member of the Otto Board.



Jackie Perrenot achieved more than one billion euros in turnover in transport and logistics in 2022 with more than 10,000 employees, 145 agencies and a fleet of more than 6,000 trucks. A fan of external growth, the Drome group, chaired by Philip Givon, took over TCV Transports & Logistics (37) last December.

V.C

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 55 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

How Basic-Fit, the fitness leader in Europe, established itself in France

January 25, 2024

Here is the rate of price increase from February 1, 2024

January 13, 2024

In the Rennes shopping center: “Every ship is leaving”

6 days ago

JetBlue is promoting one-way flights under $50 through Jan. 10 as part of its “Big Winter Sale.”

January 4, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button