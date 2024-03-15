BFM-TV, RMC and RMC Sport sold to Rodolphe Sade’s CMA CGM group

What “sporting” strategies for radio and TV?

It remains to be seen what the sporting strategy of CMA CGM, jersey sponsor of Olympique de Marseille, will be in its new media. On RMC, sports now account for a large chunk of airtime, with events live from 3pm to midnight. Super Moscato Show, Rothen burns And After football. Pay channel RMC Sport has stopped investing heavily in broadcast rights from 2019, even if it co-airs Champions League and Europa League posters until the end of the season. Today it is more of a supplemental channel focusing on combat sports and mainly MMA.