BFM-TV, RMC and RMC Sport sold to Rodolphe Sade’s CMA CGM group
After rumors of recent months, Rodolphe Saadé is officially taking action to buy 100% of Altice Media (BFM-TV, RMC, RMC Sport, RMC Story, RMC Découverte, etc.). In a press release sent to the press this Friday morning, Altice France announced that it is entering into exclusive negotiations with the Franco-Lebanese ship owner CMA CGM Group for the sale of all its media: ” The transaction, which will be subject to customary conditions precedent and receipt of applicable regulatory authorizations, is expected to be finalized during the summer of 2024..
CMA CGM, already the owner of newspapers Provence, Corsica Morning And GalleryThis significant acquisition valued at 1.55 billion euros significantly develops its subsidiary Whynot Media.
What “sporting” strategies for radio and TV?
It remains to be seen what the sporting strategy of CMA CGM, jersey sponsor of Olympique de Marseille, will be in its new media. On RMC, sports now account for a large chunk of airtime, with events live from 3pm to midnight. Super Moscato Show, Rothen burns And After football. Pay channel RMC Sport has stopped investing heavily in broadcast rights from 2019, even if it co-airs Champions League and Europa League posters until the end of the season. Today it is more of a supplemental channel focusing on combat sports and mainly MMA.
In his internal communication, the CEO of Altice France, Arthur Dreyfus, clarified to the employees that “The CMA CGM project aims to continue the development of Altice Media, continue to invest in technology and always guarantee pluralism and editorial independence. As a sign of recognition of the quality of work and the strength of our commitment, the management was asked to continue the venture as the spirit that governed the last years of the group..
(TagsToTranslate)Sacha Nokovich