OL: Anthony Lopes remains boss, Perry to sit on bench – Olympique Lyonnais

In: OL.

By Hadrien Rivayrand

OL enjoyed another success in Ligue 1 on Friday evening, beating Nice at the Groupe Stadium. Anthony Lopes’ performance reassured many fans and observers of the Ron Club.

In Lyon, the dynamic situation has been very good for several weeks. Retention is getting closer and closer with satisfactory contributions from winter recruits. OL can go on in peace and even be satisfied with the level shown by some of its executives. If Alexandre Lacazette is in great form, the same goes for Anthony Lopes. Although criticized at the start of the season, the Portuguese continues to save points for his team. And for the moment he rules out competition from Lucas Perry, who is said to be the future holder. for Lyonnaise enthusiasmAnthony Lopes should be respected for his true worth.

Anthony Lopes sends a clear message to the competition





While awarding its tops and flops, the Pro-OL site actually suggested a player trained at the club: “He really responded to our team’s goals. He did not have the match of his life but a very serious one and intervened several times against the dangerous OGC Nice with a total of over 20 strikes. It pulls out the right save at the right time and finds an interesting level of play. What a pleasure to see Anthony at this level again”. Anthony Lopes Leon will finish the year as the starter in the cage. It will be interesting to see what decisions are made next summer. Lucas Perry didn’t come in to put up numbers and wants to be the No. 1 spot long-term at OL. If Lopes continues like this, it will be difficult to unseat him.