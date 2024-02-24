Ligue 2: Auxerre slips against Bastia, Laval again and Bordeaux on
Auxerre made a mistake this Saturday that is the opposite. As part of Day 26 of L2, the Burgundian leaders conceded a draw (1-1) at home against Bastia (15th). So if the Angevins (2nd) win in Caen on Monday evening (8:45 pm), they will come within just two points of AJA. Auxerre captain Jubal opened the scoring with a header from a corner taken by Gauthier Heine (1-0, 38th), author of his ninth assist of the season (no player could do better in the Championship). But the Corsicans equalized at the end of the match through Migoel Alfarella, who headed the ball past the post (1-1, 89th).
At the same time Laval (3rd), who went without a win in three matches, returned to within two points of Angers following the success in Brest against Concarneau (3-1), thanks to Malik Choconte, who took over the leadership of the centre. Pablo Pegis (1-0, 2nd), before brilliantly throwing Remy Labeau-Lascari, who took advantage (2-0, 56th). Antonin Bobichon then took back a gift offered by Junior Cadil (3-0, 82nd). Note that Concarneau midfielder Maxime Etouin misses a penalty (66th). His team eventually salvaged honors through Pape Ibnou Ba (1-3, 85th).
Rodez took three places
On the other hand, at the top of the table, the big loser of the day is Grenoble, who comes in fifth, overtaken by Saint-Etienne, who previously beat Annecy (2-1). Isrois in fact fell surprisingly at home to Pau, thanks to a counter that ended with Moussa Sylla (0-1, 5th).
Grenoble is now closely followed in the standings by Rodez, who moved from 9th place to 6th this Saturday, following his success at the land of the red lights, Valencians (2-0). Killian Corredor first made the difference with a cross recovery from close range, taking advantage of a celebration by Andreas Hauntondji (1-0, 43rd). Then Yannis Verdier concluded a nice mass movement (2-0, 84th). Note that Bradley Danger brilliantly deflected a penalty attempt by Lassana Diabate (72nd).
Four posts to Ajaccio
Rodez passed Ajaccio, now 7th, who failed to beat Amiens at home (0-0), despite four strikes being repelled by the uprights. Likewise, the meeting between Quevilly Rouen Métropole – Paris FC also ended goalless (0-0).
In the middle of the table, Bordeaux, despite an early exit, and a very worrying at the time, a violent blow to the head of Albert Ellis, achieved a fourth success at home against Guingamp (1-0 ). Jan Vipotnik scored for the Girondins, from close range, after two good saves by Enzo Basilio (1-0, 40th). In the end, Dunkirk won convincingly against Troyes (2-1), but remained relegated (17th) with 30 points, like Troyes and Bastia, despite a streak of six matches without defeat.
