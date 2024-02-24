Ligue 2: Auxerre slips against Bastia, Laval again and Bordeaux on

Auxerre made a mistake this Saturday that is the opposite. As part of Day 26 of L2, the Burgundian leaders conceded a draw (1-1) at home against Bastia (15th). So if the Angevins (2nd) win in Caen on Monday evening (8:45 pm), they will come within just two points of AJA. Auxerre captain Jubal opened the scoring with a header from a corner taken by Gauthier Heine (1-0, 38th), author of his ninth assist of the season (no player could do better in the Championship). But the Corsicans equalized at the end of the match through Migoel Alfarella, who headed the ball past the post (1-1, 89th).