Officer Leto was arrested in Ohio and remains in federal custody

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reported on his officer, who was arrested by the ICE Fugitive Operations Team in Columbus, Ohio this Thursday. Moreno is currently in federal custody.

According to ICE, Moreno entered the US illegally in April 2022 and was released under Alternatives to Detention (ATD). However, despite being instructed to report to ICE within 60 days, he never did so. Since then, Moreno has been posting viral videos on TikTok, in which he urges other illegal aliens to occupy American homes.

ICE is expected to issue an official statement regarding his arrest later in the day.

